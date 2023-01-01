Occupying a central place at the frantic bulls-eye intersection of Xi Dajie, Dong Dajie, Bei Dajie and Nan Dajie, the domineering form of the Bell Tower originally housed a huge bell that was rung sonorously at dawn. Initially standing two blocks to the west, it dates from the 14th century and was rebuilt in the 1700s. Musical performances are held inside from 9am to 11.30am and 2.30pm to 5.30pm. It is entered through the underpass on the north side.

The Bell Tower is magnificently illuminated at night, making it one of the city's best photo-ops come evening.