Shaanxi History Museum

This museum naturally overlaps with Xi'an’s surrounding sights but makes for a comprehensive stroll through ancient Chang’an. Most exhibits offer illuminating explanations in English. Don't miss the four original terracotta warrior statues on the ground floor. Go early and expect to queue for at least 30 minutes. In the Sui and Tang section, unique murals depict a polo match, and you'll find a series of painted pottery figurines with elaborate hairstyles and dress, including several bearded foreigners, musicians and braying camels.

The number of visitors is limited to 4000 per day (2500 tickets are distributed in the morning starting at 8.30am and another 1500 in the afternoon starting at 1.30pm; tickets can be booked online at www.sxhm.com). Take bus 610 from the Bell Tower or bus 701 from the South Gate. Take your passport.