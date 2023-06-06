Xi'an

Subterranean life-size terracotta soldiers in battle formation - part of 2000 year old Army of Terracotta Warriors (Bingmayong).

Overview

Once the terminus of the Silk Road and a gathering place of cultures and religions, as well as being home to emperors, courtesans, poets, monks, merchants and warriors, the glory days of Xi'an (西安, Xī’ān; pronounced 'see-an') may have ended in the early 10th century, but a considerable amount of ancient Chang’an, the former city, survives behind the often roaring, modern metropolis . Xi'an’s Ming-era city walls remain intact, vendors of all descriptions still crowd the narrow lanes of the warren-like Muslim Quarter, and there are enough places of interest to keep even the most amateur historian riveted.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

    Army of Terracotta Warriors

    Xi'an

    The Terracotta Army isn't just Xi'an's premier sight: it's one of the most famous archaeological finds in the world. This subterranean life-size army of…

    Tomb of Emperor Jingdi

    Xi'an

    This tomb, also referred to as the Han Jing Mausoleum, Liu Qi Mausoleum and Yangling Mausoleum, is the burial place of the Han-dynasty emperor Jingdi (188…

    Xi'an City Walls

    Xi'an

    Xi'an is one of the few cities in China where the imposing old city walls still stand. Built in 1370 during the Ming dynasty, the magnificent 12m-high…

    Big Goose Pagoda

    Xi'an

    This seven-storey pagoda, Xi'an’s most famous landmark, 4km southeast of the South Gate and formerly within the old (and huge) Tang dynasty city wall,…

    Famen Temple

    Xi'an

    Dating way back to the 2nd century AD, this temple was built to house parts of a sacred finger bone of the Buddha, presented to China by India’s King…

    Guangren Temple

    Xi'an

    The sole Tibetan Buddhist temple in the entire province, Guangren Temple dates from the early 18th century, but was largely rebuilt in the 20th century…

    Great Mosque

    Xi'an

    Bigger than many temples in China, the Great Mosque is a gorgeous blend of Chinese and Islamic architecture and one of the most fascinating sacred sites…

    Shaanxi History Museum

    Xi'an

    This museum naturally overlaps with Xi'an’s surrounding sights but makes for a comprehensive stroll through ancient Chang’an. Most exhibits offer…

Articles

Latest stories from Xi'an

History

Archaeologists have excavated 200 more terracotta warriors in China

Jan 8, 2020 • 1 min read

