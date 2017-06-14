Xi'an Evening or Morning Food Tour by TukTuk

You will meet at an easy-to-find central location and then wind your way through the narrow streets and alleys by tuktuk within the Xi’an City Wall to find the best food in the city. We’ll take you places where only locals go. You’ll cover a lot of ground and get off the beaten path to family-run restaurants that you (and other tourists) won’t find on your own. Between food stops, you’ll be able to chat with your English-speaking guide about the city while drinking unlimited chilled beer and soda during the ride.While visiting our 4-5 food stops, you will get to learn about the families that have been making their specialties for generations. You’ll watch your food being made and learn about what makes it so special to Xian locals. Whether it’s sitting by an old man grilling meat over coals in a quaint Muslim Quarter alleyway, or watching noodles hand-pulled to order, there is something to try for everyone.The tour will finish at the only local brewery in Xian where you can tour the facility and sample what’s on tap before we treat you to a pint of your choice.If you don't have time for the evening tour, check out the Morning Food and Market Tour by Tuktuk to start your new day in Xi'an. Taste some of Xi’an’s best dishes on a 4-hour morning food tour led by an experienced guide. Travel off the beaten path in your own tuk-tuk, venturing into hidden streets and quaint alleyways within Xian’s city walls to find popular eateries. Sit down next to the locals as you sample a variety of dishes, with unlimited food and drinks (including beer). Enjoy a classic breakfast, sipping morning tea, tasting snacks from street vendors, and exploring the largest market in Xi'an with your informative guide on this fun and fascinating food tour.