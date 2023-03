Towering above the colonial villas of Avenida da República is Penha Hill, the most tranquil and least-visited area of the peninsula. From here you’ll get excellent views of the central area of Macau. Atop the hill is the Chapel of Our Lady of Penha, once a place of pilgrimage for sailors.

Penha Hill, also known as Bishop Hill (主教山), can be accessed via Calçada da Penha off Rua Boa Vista.