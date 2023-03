Located a stone's throw from A-Ma Temple and Moorish Barracks is the Maritime Museum. The highlights here are the interactive displays detailing the maritime histories of China and Portugal, a global maritime power in the 15th- and 16th-centuries. Also interesting are the artefacts from Macau’s seafaring past, and the mock-ups of boats – including the long, narrow dragon boats used during the Dragon Boat Festival – and a Hakka fishing village.