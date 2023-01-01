Dom Pedro V Theatre

This sage green neoclassical theatre is one of the oldest western-style theatres in East Asia, and remains an important cultural venue today. It was built in 1860 by the local Portuguese in the style of European theatres at the time, but some features were added later, including the facade with white columns. Check out the corridor on the right of the main hall; it has beautiful windows in an art nouveau style, and a quaint staircase leading to the upper circle.

The theatre is named after Pedro V, the Portuguese king. The theatre has a programme of mainly Western classical music and theatre.