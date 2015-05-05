Welcome to Macau
The Macau Peninsula holds the old city centre, where colonial ruins sit next to arty new boutiques. Further south are the conjoined islands of Taipa, Cotai and Coloane. Taipa has gloriously preserved Macanese architecture, Cotai is home to the new megacasinos and Coloane is lined with colonial villages and pretty beaches.
Top experiences in Macau
Recent articles
Macau activities
Macau Day Trip from Hong Kong
After your driver picks you up from your hotel, head to the ferry terminal to board a catamaran or jetfoil. Enjoy the 60-minute ride and admire the landscapes of both Hong Kong and Macau.Upon arrival in Macau, a former Portuguese colony, begin your full-day sightseeing tour with a scenic drive along the Guia Circuit, where the Macau Grand Prix is held annually. Located along the Macau Peninsula, the street circuit is considered one of the world’s most challenging circuits, due to its elevation gain and tight corners.Stop at Kun Iam Temple – where Marco Polo studied Buddhism – and gaze at the statue of Kum Iam, the Goddess of Mercy. Listen to your guide's informative remarks as you admire the bronze figure, which stands 66 feet (20 meters) high in embroidered silk, flanked by eighteen Buddhas. Re-board your vehicle and proceed to Macau Tower, the 11th tallest tower in the world. Have your camera at the ready to capture this iconic Macau site, which reaches an astonishing height of 1,108 feet (338 meters)! Entry to the observation deck is optional (own expense).Your guide will take you to Macau's historical center to visit the UNESCO World Heritage Site of A-Ma Temple, a graceful sanctuary built in 1488 in honor of Matsu, the goddess of seafarers. As you explore the halls guarded by stone lions, admire classical Chinese architectural features and hear folktales about the goddess who blesses and protects fishermen. Afterward, enjoy an international buffet lunch in a restaurant expertly selected by your guide. Continue on to another World Heritage Site, the Ruins of St Paul, a 16th-century complex that originally included St Paul's College and the Cathedral of St Paul. Walk up the 66 steps to see the evocative remnants and imposing facade of this historical church, designed by Italians and built by Japanese Christian exiles. Admire the still-remarkable details, including intricate stone carvings and sculptures. Then, follow your guide on a short walk to the city center, designated another UNESCO World Heritage Site. Stroll along charming cobblestone streets, and pass quaint shops and local restaurants, in this pedestrian enclave.Before leaving Macau, try your luck at the gambling tables of the world-famous Macau Casino. In this premiere card room, you can join one of the daily poker tournaments or play blackjack, Spanish 21, mini baccarat and more! After your comprehensive tour of Macau, return to Hong Kong via the jetfoil or catamaran, followed by drop-off at your Hong Kong hotel.Click on "View Additional Info" for the hotel pickup list
Hong Kong Pink Dolphin Watching Cruise
Be amazed - these dolphins, found between Hong Kong and Macau, are pinker than the Boto dolphins in the Amazon River in South America and live within a few kilometers of one of the world's busiest shipping centers and most densely populated urban area. The Pearl River Delta, between Hong Kong and Macau, is home to around a thousand Indo-pacific Humpback dolphins, Sousa chinensis. For some unknown reason, populations of this species along the Chinese coast are bright pink. They are the world's pinkest dolphins - pinker even than the Boto dolphins in the Amazon River in South America- and they live near Hong Kong, within a few kilometers of the world's busiest shipping center and most densely populated urban area. Chosen as the official mascot of the 1997 handover ceremony, the dolphins are threatened by pollution, over fishing and reclamation. This trip is designed to minimize disturbance to the dolphins, therefore these lovely creatures are comfortable with the vessel being used and sometimes come quite close. 96% of trips have successful sightings. If no dolphins are seen, passengers are entitled to take another dolphin cruise at no extra cost - subject to availability.
Day Trip to Macau from Hong Kong
Around 8am: Your guide in Hong Kong will pick you up from a designated hotel in downtown Tsim Sha Tsui, Causeway Bay, or North Point. Around 9am: Drive to the ferry, arrive at Hong Kong – Macau Ferry Port and depart for Macau by comfortable Turbojet. Your Hong Kong guide will give you your Turbojet tickets and see you off there. After efficient custom process, get on board and experience one-hour speed of the turbojet.In the morning: Arrive at Macau pier. You will be met by your English-speaking Macau guide and led to the coach. Explore UNESCO World Heritage Sites, the Ruins of St. Paul, Monte Fortress, including a section of the old city wall. This part is the essence of Macau, they are the mixing of the Chinese and Portuguese cultures and religious traditions for more than four centuries. Buffet lunch in a local restaurant: Choose from a selection of main dishes, soup, vegetables, desserts, and drinks. Usually the lunch time is an hour.In the afternoon: Continue city sightseeing with a visit to the A-Ma Temple, from which Macau gets its name. Legend has it that after her death Ma Zu's spirit helped merchants and fishermen head off dangers on the roiling sea. Then drive to the famous casinos site (usually Lisboa) for a look around and try your hand at a table. Your guide will stay outside the casino and if you would like to know more about the casino industry or have any questions, feel free to ask. After this, we drive to the city center, Senado Square, and do some shopping for local souvenirs at the sidewalk stalls.Around 5pm: Your Macau guide will see you at the Macau –Hong Kong Ferry Pier and you return to Hong Kong by comfortable Turbojet. Guide and driver in Hong Kong will meet you and drop you off at the designated hotel.
Macau City Sightseeing Tour
Macau, reunited with China in 1999, was once the oldest European settlement in the Orient. You’ll find classic Chinese architecture as well as modern influences as you explore the city on your full-day sightseeing tour. Begin with pickup by your guide (from selected hotels or the Taipa Temporary Ferry Terminal) and drive along the scenic Macau Peninsula, following the route of the Guia Circuit—site of the annual Macau Grand Prix. Experience the thrill of this street circuit, considered to be one of the world’s most challenging due to its elevation gain and tight corners.Make your first stop at Kun Iam Temple and admire its bronze statue of Kun Iam, Goddess of Mercy. Flanked by eighteen Buddhas, the figure stands 66 feet (20 meters) tall in beautifully embroidered silk. After your guide discusses the statue’s importance at this temple—where Marco Polo happened to study Buddhism during his travels in the 13th century—continue to Macau Tower to enjoy unparalleled views of the city. This iconic tower, the 11th tallest tower in the world, reaches an incredible height of 1,108 feet (338 meters). Entry to the observation deck is optional (own expense).Next, your guide will take your group to two UNESCO World Heritage Sites: A-Ma Temple and the Ruins of St Paul. Head to Macau's historical center to visit the elegant 15th-century sanctuary built in honor of Matsu, the goddess of seafarers. As you explore the halls of A-Ma, guarded by stone lions, admire its classical Chinese architectural features. Your guide will share folktales about the goddess who blesses and protects fishermen before taking you to a local restaurant.After a delicious lunch, make your way to the 16th-century Ruins of St Paul. An impressive facade of the historical church is what remains of the original complex, which included St Paul's College and the Cathedral of St Paul. Walk up the 66 steps to see the evocative remnants, whose intricate stone carvings and sculptures were designed by Italians and built by Japanese Christian exiles. Admire the still-remarkable details and then follow your guide on a short walk to the city center, whose pedestrian thoroughfare is another UNESCO World Heritage Site. Here, take some time to stroll past quaint shops and local restaurants along the charming cobblestone streets.Before your comprehensive city tour ends, don’t miss a chance to see the world-famous Macau Casino. Make a brief stop and try your hand at the gambling tables of this premiere card room; you can join one of the daily poker tournaments or play blackjack, Spanish 21, mini baccarat and more! Your tour concludes at the Macau Maritime Ferry Terminal, with complimentary drop-off at selected hotels.
The House of Dancing Water Show Macau
When you arrive at the theater in the City of Dreams Macau, step inside the specially designed 270-degree-view venue for your selected performance of "The House of Dancing Water." A water show unlike any other in the world, it was created by a veteran Las Vegas showman and features a high-tech stage that transforms seamlessly between dry and wet scenes, allowing for highlights such as breathtaking dives into the 22.75-foot-deep (7-meter) pool and a showstopping ‘dancing water’ scene with numerous colorfully lit water jets that blast up to 59 feet (18 meters) high in sync with the music. The stage holds a pool with 3.7 million gallons (17 million liters) of water, a size equivalent to five Olympic swimming pools.Watch the story of Coloane, a fisherman whose small boat becomes caught in a whirlpool, transporting him into a world of pirates, princesses, an evil stepmother and romance. The action-filled tale unfolds with an impressive mix of special effects, acrobatics, aerial stunts, and classic dance and theater elements that will keep you on the edge of your seat for the entire 85-minute performance.When booking, choose from two showtimes and three seating areas. A Reserve tickets offer the best views in the house. B Reserve tickets allow you to be closer to the action on stage and provide good value as long as you do not mind getting wet (the first four rows are in the splash zone; towels are provided by the theater). C Reserve tickets are located toward the back of the stage and are the most economical option. (Click on the "View additional info" link below to see a seating chart.)
Private Tour: Macau Day Trip from Hong Kong
After pickup from your Hong Kong hotel, you’ll be dropped off at the Hong Kong-Macau Ferry Terminal for your scenic 1-hour (approx.) ferry ride from Hong Kong Island to Macau. Upon disembarking, board your private vehicle with your guide and make your way to the Ruins of St Paul’s, the ruins of a 16th-century complex originally including St Paul’s College and the Cathedral of St Paul. Today, the only remaining remembrance of this complex is the notable facade of the old cathedral. Follow your guide on a walk up the 66 steps to the top to fully appreciate the grandeur of the remaining stone facade, featuring intricate 16-century stone carvings and sculptures.Then, walk to the nearby Macau Museum, where you can view exhibitions representing the history of this former Portuguese territory. See the vast number of historical and cultural objects that demonstrate the ways of life of the various communities that have inhabited the city.After, hop into your private vehicle for a 30-minute drive (approx.) to the Maritime Museum. Inside, see several exhibitions that showcase the history of the maritime industry in Macau, China and Portugal. Learn about various major maritime themes in Macau like Portuguese explorations and discoveries, developments in naval technology and transport, nautical costumes, fishing techniques and more.For lunch, delight in a unique fusion of Portuguese and Indian cuisines atop the Macau Tower at the 360° Café, Macau’s highest revolving restaurant! Afterward, tour the Macau Tower with your guide. Enjoy stunning views of the Pearl River Delta from its main observation lounge at 731 feet (223 meters) from the ground!At the end of your tour, you’ll be transferred back to the ferry terminal for a return ferry back to Hong Kong. A private vehicle will then take you to your Hong Kong hotel.