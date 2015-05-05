Macau City Sightseeing Tour

Macau, reunited with China in 1999, was once the oldest European settlement in the Orient. You’ll find classic Chinese architecture as well as modern influences as you explore the city on your full-day sightseeing tour. Begin with pickup by your guide (from selected hotels or the Taipa Temporary Ferry Terminal) and drive along the scenic Macau Peninsula, following the route of the Guia Circuit—site of the annual Macau Grand Prix. Experience the thrill of this street circuit, considered to be one of the world’s most challenging due to its elevation gain and tight corners.Make your first stop at Kun Iam Temple and admire its bronze statue of Kun Iam, Goddess of Mercy. Flanked by eighteen Buddhas, the figure stands 66 feet (20 meters) tall in beautifully embroidered silk. After your guide discusses the statue’s importance at this temple—where Marco Polo happened to study Buddhism during his travels in the 13th century—continue to Macau Tower to enjoy unparalleled views of the city. This iconic tower, the 11th tallest tower in the world, reaches an incredible height of 1,108 feet (338 meters). Entry to the observation deck is optional (own expense).Next, your guide will take your group to two UNESCO World Heritage Sites: A-Ma Temple and the Ruins of St Paul. Head to Macau's historical center to visit the elegant 15th-century sanctuary built in honor of Matsu, the goddess of seafarers. As you explore the halls of A-Ma, guarded by stone lions, admire its classical Chinese architectural features. Your guide will share folktales about the goddess who blesses and protects fishermen before taking you to a local restaurant.After a delicious lunch, make your way to the 16th-century Ruins of St Paul. An impressive facade of the historical church is what remains of the original complex, which included St Paul's College and the Cathedral of St Paul. Walk up the 66 steps to see the evocative remnants, whose intricate stone carvings and sculptures were designed by Italians and built by Japanese Christian exiles. Admire the still-remarkable details and then follow your guide on a short walk to the city center, whose pedestrian thoroughfare is another UNESCO World Heritage Site. Here, take some time to stroll past quaint shops and local restaurants along the charming cobblestone streets.Before your comprehensive city tour ends, don’t miss a chance to see the world-famous Macau Casino. Make a brief stop and try your hand at the gambling tables of this premiere card room; you can join one of the daily poker tournaments or play blackjack, Spanish 21, mini baccarat and more! Your tour concludes at the Macau Maritime Ferry Terminal, with complimentary drop-off at selected hotels.