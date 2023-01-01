Forty kilometres north of Jingzhou, the 2300-year-old tombs of Xióngjiā Zhǒng are the source of a large collection of jade – on display at the Jingzhou Museum – while there is a fascinating and huge collection of skeletal horses and chariots in a section of the tomb in a hangar-like museum that is open to visitors.

To get here, catch the bus (¥12, 70 minutes) at the station (客运枢纽站, kèyùn shūniǔ zhàn) next to the train station. It runs from 7.30am to 4.50pm, departing roughly every three hours. As there is only one bus shuttling back and forth, you're best off trying to get one of the two morning departures. A taxi will be at least ¥100 return.