This former Taoist temple was closed for renovations during our last visit. It's next to the Jingzhou Museum.
Kaiyuan Temple
Hubei
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.07 MILES
At this small but surprisingly good museum you'll find wonderful artefacts unearthed from Chu tombs around the area. The jade and porcelain halls are…
20.14 MILES
Forty kilometres north of Jingzhou, the 2300-year-old tombs of Xióngjiā Zhǒng are the source of a large collection of jade – on display at the Jingzhou…
2.2 MILES
Jingzhou’s original city wall was a tamped mud wall dating from the Eastern Han dynasty, and was later clad in stone during the Five Dynasties and Ten…
0.55 MILES
There's not much to see at this tiny temple, but the nuns give you three sticks of incense upon entering – and it is entirely off the tourist trail, which…
1.22 MILES
Up the road from the South Gate, this historic Taoist temple originally dates to 1396.
1.16 MILES
This Taoist temple was entirely bare on our last visit, without a single statue, altar, mural or stick of incense. The adjoining gardens, set around a…
