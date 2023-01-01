Jingzhou City Wall

Jingzhou’s original city wall was a tamped mud wall dating from the Eastern Han dynasty, and was later clad in stone during the Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms. The oldest surviving sections today, around South Gate, are Song, but most date from the Ming and Qing. Small sections of the wall are open and charge admission: the East Gate or Binyang Tower (东门, Dōngmén; ¥35), South Gate (南门, Nánmén; ¥6), North Gate (¥18; 北门; Běimén) and West Gate (西门, Xīmén; ¥6).

A through ticket covers admission to all sections, as well as the Guandi Temple and transport on a sightseeing cart, though it's really only worth visiting one or two sections.

Alternatively, the path between the wall and the city moat makes for a lovely walk and may be the best way to appreciate the former fortifications.