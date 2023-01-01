Jingzhou Museum

At this small but surprisingly good museum you'll find wonderful artefacts unearthed from Chu tombs around the area. The jade and porcelain halls are marvellous, and there is a collection of old silks that appear to float in their cabinets. The highlight is the incredibly well-preserved 2000-year-old body of a man found in his tomb with ancient tools, clothing and even food; the airtight mud seal around his crypt helped preserve him.

You can find him in one of the buildings around the large pond, behind the main building; note that when we last visited, this exhibit was slated to be closed for renovations through May 2020.

Buses 15, 21, 25 and 32 from the train station all pass nearby; tell the driver where you are going.