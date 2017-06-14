Welcome to Nánjīng
The major attractions are the echoes of the city’s brief, former glory as the nation’s capital during its Ming dynasty apogee and then as the capital of the Republic of China. A magnificent city wall still encloses most of Nánjīng, and elegant republican-era buildings dot the centre.
The famous university town's atmosphere is both cultured and relaxed, with wide, tree-lined boulevards, chic cafes and excellent museums, in a fine landscape of lakes, forested parks and rivers. The countless wutong trees afford glorious shade on sunny days and lend the city a very leafy complexion, although summer temperatures are poleaxing.
Private Day Tour: Nanjing City Highlights with Hotel or Railway Station Transfer
Local expert tour guide will pick you up from your Nanjing hotel lobby or Railway Station (Nanjing Railway Station or South Railway Station) at approx. 8:30 am, accompany you to start highlight day trip in Nanjing. Your will firstly come to visit the Dr. Sun Yat-sen's Mausoleum. With deep historical significance, magnificent architecture and beautiful scenery, it is a must see when visiting Nanjing. Follow your guide to learn about the life of this great Chinese revolutionist. Move on to visit the Confucius Temple, also named Fuzimiao in Chinese, it is a place to worship and consecrate Confucius. The beautiful Qinhuai River and bustling commercial streets nearby will make your trip more memorable. After lunch, proceed to visit the Nanjing Municipal Museum. Located inside Chaotian Palace, this is a comprehensive museum of history and art. View the Chinese ancient palace buildings of Chaotian Gong and explore the history and culture in the museum. Then see China’s the biggest castle-style city gate of Zhonghua Gate, it is a precious cultural relic, a significant place in China's military and architectural traditions. After the full day trip, the guide will drop you off at your hotel or Railway Station as per your request. Please indicate your preferred location while booking.
Nanjing City Highlights Private Day Tour
The private tour guide will pick you up from your Nanjing downtown hotel or Nanjing Railway Station or South Railway Station at approx. 8:30 am, and escort you to visit the top attractions in Nanjing. Please indicate pickup location while booking. With deep historical significance, magnificent architecture and beautiful scenery, Dr. Sun Yat-sen's Mausoleum is a must see when visiting Nanjing. Follow your guide to this first stop to know the life of this great Chinese revolutionist. Then visit the Confucius Temple which is a place to worship and consecrate Confucius, see the beautiful Qinhuai River, and stroll around the bustling commercial streets nearby. Later have lunch in a local restaurant, continue tour to the Nanjing Municipal Museum which is a comprehensive museum of history and art, view the Chinese ancient palace buildings of Chaotian Gong and explore the history and culture in the museum. Then visit the Zhonghua Gate, it is a precious cultural relic, a significant place in China's military and architectural traditions. Afterwards, the guide will drop you off at your hotel or Railway Station as per your request to finish the trip.
Cruise from Shanghai to Nanjing
Every Sunday, 5 star luxury cruise ship Century Sky leaves from Shanghai at 21:30. In 4-day journey, the ship docks at Zhangjiagang Port and Taizhou Port. You can choose to join in free shore excursion of option A, or select option B, C, D at additional cost for in-depth tours. When you arrive at Nanjing at 08:30 on Wednesday, it is time to explore ancient Chinese capital of Nanjing.Shanghai to NanjingDay 1 (Sun) In the dazzling night view of the Bund and Huangpu River, embark the cruise at Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal. Take in the sights of Shanghai from the water, enjoy the view of The Bund and Lujiazhui waterfront. See more than 40 historical buildings illuminate under the night sky from your cruise. Day 2 (Mon)Arrive at Zhangjiagang Port. Shore excursion. - Option A: Shuangshan Island and Fragnance Hill Excursion- Option B: Suzhou Excursion inclusive of Humble Administrator's Garden, Hanshan Temple and Qilishantang Old Town- Option C: Wuxi Excursion: Taihu Lake and Nanchan TempleHighly recommend Suzhou Excursion.Day 3 (Tue)Arrive at Taizhou Port. Shore excursion. - Option A: Taizhou Excursion is inclusive of Diahua Mansion known for its exquisite wood carvings, Fengcheng River- Option D: Yangzhou Excursion is inclusive of Daming Temple, Dongguan Old Street, He GardenDay 4 (Wed)At 8:30, arrive at Nanjing. After disembarking, Free time. Hug the charm of Nanjing, a city that has been Chinese capital for 7 dynasties in history. DIY some definitely must-try activities in this city with profound heritages: - Purple Mountain Area, inclusive of Xiaoling Mausoleum of Ming Dynasty, Linggu Temple, Dr. Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum- Qinhuai River Area, inclusive of Confucius Temple, Zhanyuan Garden, food street, Imperial Examination Museum, Zhonghua City GateNanjing to ShanghaiAt 21:30 on Wednesday, the ship of Century Sky leaves from Nanjing, and it arrives at Shanghai at 08:30 on Saturday. In the return journey , the ship docks at Zhangjiagang Port and Taizhou Port as usual. Same shore excursions will be arranged.
Private Day Tour: Quanzhou Highlights Sightseeing From Xiamen
Meet local expert guide from your Xiamen downtown hotel at 8:30am, and aboard comfortable private vehicle to start the Quanzhou Highlights sihgtseeing. Due to the special location, Quanzhou has been China's marine door to exotic cultures since ancient times. During the Song and Yuan dynasties, this port became one of the largest world ports. As the starting point of the Sea Silk Road, it accepted diverse religions including Christianity, Islam and Manichaeism, and today Quanzhou is called 'World Religions Museum'. As the largest Buddhist temple in Fujian, Kaiyuan Temple has attracted many domestic and foreign travelers who are interested in Buddhist culture. You will firstly follow your guide to explore this fairly complete set of courtyard galleries. Continue sightseeing to the Qingjing Mosque, also named Ashab Mosque, it was initially built in 1009 and today is the oldest Arab-style mosque in China. Here you will discover the ancient history and unique blend of Arabic and Chinese architecture in this holy mosque. Later stroll around the nearby Guandi Temple dedicated to Guan Yu, and visit the only museum in China specializing in overseas relations, the Quanzhou Maritime Museum, which showcases the important role that Quanzhou played in economic and cultural exchanges with foreign countries. Afterwards, local guide will transfer you back to Xiamen and drop off at your hotel to conclude the trip.
Nanjing Day Trip to Sun Yat-sen'S Mausoleum, Ming Tomb, and Confucius Temple
At 8 am, your guide will meet you at your hotel lobby in centrally located Nanjing hotels with a signage of Viator writing your name. (Note: we can also pick you up at train station exit, and please let us know your train code and time while booking). Firstly you will visit Dr. Sun Yat-sen’s Mausoleum. Dr. Sun Yat-sen was the first president of Republic of China. He led the famous Revolution of 1911 and overthrew the Qing Dynasty. He ended China’s more than 2000-year long feudal monarchy and established Republic of China in 1912. His mausoleum was built on the Mt. Zhongshan with the combination of traditional Chinese and classical Western architectural style. You will climb up 392 steps to his tomb where you will view his statue sitting in the hall. Afterwards you will move to visit Ming Xiaoling Tomb, Ming Tomb in Nanjing and 13 Ming Tombs in Beijing was inscibed on the list of world cultural Heritages by UNESCO in 2003. The Xiaoling tomb is situated at the foot of Purple Mountain to bury the first emperor of Ming Dynasty, Emperor Hongwu, Zhu Yuanzhang. The tomb called Xiaoling because the emperor was said that he was good at administrating the country with his filial affection. Later you will visit Zhonghua City Gate after lunch. It is the biggest city gate in the world which built in 600 years ago. Then you will contine to visit Confucius Temple, which was first built in 1034 AD. The area surrounding the Temple is a popular place for social gatherings especially during the Spring, Lantern, and Mid-Autumn Festivals. There are plenty of colorful street vendors selling food and souvenirs. This is also a great area to find bargains on antiques. Afterwards you will be transferred back to your hotel or train station where the wonderful day trip concludes.
Half Day Trip to Nanjing Massacre Memorial Hall & Qiqiao Village from Nanjing
Your tour guide will meet you at your hotel lobby of centrally located Nanjing hotels with a signage of Viator writing your name. We can also pick you up at Nanjing railway station, please make sure your train arrives in Nanjing about 8.00-8:45 am for morning departure, and 1.30-2:30 pm for afternoon departure. Moreover please let us know your train code and time while booking. Then you will be transferred to The Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders. Nanjing Massacre, also known as "The Rape of Nanking", was an infamous war crime committed by the Japanese military in and around the then capital of China, Nanjing, after it fell to the Imperial Japanese Army on December 13, 1937. During the six weeks of the Nanjing massacre, the Imperial Japanese Army massacred between 40,000 and 300,000 people. This memorial hall displays the history documents, photos, videos, human remains etc to let people learn "history is forgivable, but unforgettable". Afterwards you will be transferred to Qiqiao Old Village, the small village is situated in the suburb of the city Nanjing. With its well-preserved old houses, and mostly Ming Dynasty style, Qiqiao Village is not that well-known but interesting to wander on the paved light green slabs. Later you will be transferred back to your hotel or the railway station where the trip concludes.