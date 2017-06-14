Nanjing Day Trip to Sun Yat-sen'S Mausoleum, Ming Tomb, and Confucius Temple

At 8 am, your guide will meet you at your hotel lobby in centrally located Nanjing hotels with a signage of Viator writing your name. (Note: we can also pick you up at train station exit, and please let us know your train code and time while booking). Firstly you will visit Dr. Sun Yat-sen’s Mausoleum. Dr. Sun Yat-sen was the first president of Republic of China. He led the famous Revolution of 1911 and overthrew the Qing Dynasty. He ended China’s more than 2000-year long feudal monarchy and established Republic of China in 1912. His mausoleum was built on the Mt. Zhongshan with the combination of traditional Chinese and classical Western architectural style. You will climb up 392 steps to his tomb where you will view his statue sitting in the hall. Afterwards you will move to visit Ming Xiaoling Tomb, Ming Tomb in Nanjing and 13 Ming Tombs in Beijing was inscibed on the list of world cultural Heritages by UNESCO in 2003. The Xiaoling tomb is situated at the foot of Purple Mountain to bury the first emperor of Ming Dynasty, Emperor Hongwu, Zhu Yuanzhang. The tomb called Xiaoling because the emperor was said that he was good at administrating the country with his filial affection. Later you will visit Zhonghua City Gate after lunch. It is the biggest city gate in the world which built in 600 years ago. Then you will contine to visit Confucius Temple, which was first built in 1034 AD. The area surrounding the Temple is a popular place for social gatherings especially during the Spring, Lantern, and Mid-Autumn Festivals. There are plenty of colorful street vendors selling food and souvenirs. This is also a great area to find bargains on antiques. Afterwards you will be transferred back to your hotel or train station where the wonderful day trip concludes.