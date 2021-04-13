Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images

Inner Mongolia

Mongolia. The name alone stirs up visions of nomadic herders, thundering horses and, of course, the warrior-emperor Genghis Khaan.

However, the 21st-century Chinese province of Inner Mongolia (内蒙古, Nèi Měnggǔ) is a wholly separate place from the neighboring country of Mongolia itself. The more-visited south of the province is industrialised, prosperous and very much within the realm of China’s modern economic miracle.

Having said that, Inner Mongolia is more than nine times the size of England and the Mongolia of your dreams can be found off the tourist route, amid the shimmering sand dunes of the Badain Jaran Desert or the vast grasslands in the north. Some effort is required to reach these areas, but the spectacular scenery can make it an unforgettable journey.

Explore Inner Mongolia

  • D

    Dà Zhào

    This spectacular Tibetan Buddhist temple is the oldest and largest temple in the city. Also called 'Immeasurable Temple' (无量寺, Wúliàng Sì) in Chinese, the…

  • W

    Wuta Pagoda

    Rising up at the rear of the Five Pagoda Temple, this striking, Indian-influenced, five-tiered pagoda was completed in 1732. Its main claim to fame is the…

  • A

    Alashan Museum

    This superb museum affords a fascinating insight into Alashan and Mongolian culture. English captions are sporadic, which is a shame, but there's a wealth…

  • Q

    Qīnwáng Fǔ

    This fabulous courtyard palace is the former home of the local prince, the Alashan Qin Wang. A well-restored, Qing-era complex of buildings and courtyards…

  • W

    Wooden Walkway

    This long wooden walkway winds its way along the north border of town with long panoramas over the Ergun River, running from where the horse rides starts…

  • B

    Badain Jaran Desert

    The remote but stunning Badain Jaran Desert (the world's fourth-largest desert) is a mysterious 49,000-sq-km landscape of desert lakes, Buddhist temples…

  • K

    Khara Khoto

    This ruined Tangut city was built in 1032 and captured by Genghis Khan in 1226 (his last great battle). Khara Khoto continued to thrive under Mongol…

  • G

    Genghis Khan Mausoleum

    Located 130km south of Baotou in the middle of nowhere is the Genghis Khan Mausoleum, China’s tribute to the great Mongol warlord. Unfortunately, old…

  • G

    Guǎngzōng Sì

    Once one of the most magnificent monasteries in Inner Mongolia, Guǎngzōng Sì has a stunning setting in the Helanshan mountain foothills 38km south of…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Inner Mongolia.

  • See

    Dà Zhào

    This spectacular Tibetan Buddhist temple is the oldest and largest temple in the city. Also called 'Immeasurable Temple' (无量寺, Wúliàng Sì) in Chinese, the…

  • See

    Wuta Pagoda

    Rising up at the rear of the Five Pagoda Temple, this striking, Indian-influenced, five-tiered pagoda was completed in 1732. Its main claim to fame is the…

  • See

    Alashan Museum

    This superb museum affords a fascinating insight into Alashan and Mongolian culture. English captions are sporadic, which is a shame, but there's a wealth…

  • See

    Qīnwáng Fǔ

    This fabulous courtyard palace is the former home of the local prince, the Alashan Qin Wang. A well-restored, Qing-era complex of buildings and courtyards…

  • See

    Wooden Walkway

    This long wooden walkway winds its way along the north border of town with long panoramas over the Ergun River, running from where the horse rides starts…

  • See

    Badain Jaran Desert

    The remote but stunning Badain Jaran Desert (the world's fourth-largest desert) is a mysterious 49,000-sq-km landscape of desert lakes, Buddhist temples…

  • See

    Khara Khoto

    This ruined Tangut city was built in 1032 and captured by Genghis Khan in 1226 (his last great battle). Khara Khoto continued to thrive under Mongol…

  • See

    Genghis Khan Mausoleum

    Located 130km south of Baotou in the middle of nowhere is the Genghis Khan Mausoleum, China’s tribute to the great Mongol warlord. Unfortunately, old…

  • See

    Guǎngzōng Sì

    Once one of the most magnificent monasteries in Inner Mongolia, Guǎngzōng Sì has a stunning setting in the Helanshan mountain foothills 38km south of…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Inner Mongolia

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.