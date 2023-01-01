Lying on the pilgrim route from Tibet to Outer Mongolia and established in 1749, at its height this handsome monastery was the largest monastery in Inner Mongolia, housing 1200 monks belonging to the Gelugpa sect of Tibetan Buddhism. Numbers are down to around 60 resident monks today, but Wudang's numerous outlying buildings, occupied by local villagers, are a reminder of its former importance. Climb the steps leading up the hill opposite the car park for views of the complex and across the prayer-flag-draped landscape.

There's a quite smart onsite hotel with comfortable rooms – the Wǔdāngzhào Jiǔdiàn (五当召酒店; 0472 872 0633) – if you wish to spend the night.

Wudang Lamasery is 67km northeast of Baotou. Direct buses (¥20, 1½ hours) depart from the bus parking lot in front of Baotou East train station at 9am and 3.20pm. Buses return at 7am and 1pm. It's a good idea to get the 9am bus as sometimes the afternoon bus does not run. Alternatively, bus 7 (¥10, one hour), from the same parking lot, goes to Shiguai (石拐), 40km from Baotou, every 20 minutes between 7.15am and 5pm. From Shiguai you can hire a taxi for the final 30-minute journey to the monastery (one way/return ¥50/100). A taxi from Baotou East train station to the monastery and back should be around ¥300 to ¥350.