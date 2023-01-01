Wuta Pagoda

Rising up at the rear of the Five Pagoda Temple, this striking, Indian-influenced, five-tiered pagoda was completed in 1732. Its main claim to fame is the Mongolian star chart around the back (protected behind glass), though the engraving of the Diamond Sutra (in Sanskrit, Tibetan and Mongolian), extending around the entire base of the structure, is in much better condition. Another fascinating aspect of the temple is the 'Temple Culture Exhibition of Hohhot' Hall, containing a mesmerising array of tantric statues.

Look for the effigy of the Horse-head Guanyin (马头观音, Mǎtóu Guānyīn) – a wrathful manifestation of the usually placid Goddess – and the fierce representation of Shengle Jingang (胜乐金刚), displayed in cabinets. Also look out for a kapala (a skull cup), several dorjes (Tibetan Buddhist sceptres) a phurba (ritual dagger) and a jewel-encrusted shell (employed as a ritual musical instrument). Bus 1 runs by the pagoda.