This massive museum in the northeastern section of town has a distinctive sloping roof supposed to resemble the vast steppes of Mongolia. It’s one of the better provincial museums, with a focus on Mongolian culture, from an excellent dinosaur exhibition to Genghis Khan and the space age.
Inner Mongolia Museum
Inner Mongolia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
5.13 MILES
This spectacular Tibetan Buddhist temple is the oldest and largest temple in the city. Also called 'Immeasurable Temple' (无量寺, Wúliàng Sì) in Chinese, the…
4.75 MILES
Rising up at the rear of the Five Pagoda Temple, this striking, Indian-influenced, five-tiered pagoda was completed in 1732. Its main claim to fame is the…
5.42 MILES
Its colossal halls capped in saffron tiles visible from a huge distance away, this massive temple is dedicated to the Goddess of Mercy, Guanyin. The vast…
5.03 MILES
East across the road from the Dà Zhào temple is this simple, peaceful monastery, which is also known as Xiǎo Zhào or Yanshou Temple (延寿寺, Yánshòu Sì). The…
7.79 MILES
In the middle of the fields, 7km east of the airport (about 22km from Hohhot), is this striking seven-storey octagonal tower built during the Liao dynasty…
4.76 MILES
North of the old town is the Great Mosque. Built in the Chinese style, it dates from the Qing dynasty but has been modernised. You can look around as long…
Nearby Inner Mongolia attractions
4.75 MILES
Rising up at the rear of the Five Pagoda Temple, this striking, Indian-influenced, five-tiered pagoda was completed in 1732. Its main claim to fame is the…
4.76 MILES
North of the old town is the Great Mosque. Built in the Chinese style, it dates from the Qing dynasty but has been modernised. You can look around as long…
5.03 MILES
East across the road from the Dà Zhào temple is this simple, peaceful monastery, which is also known as Xiǎo Zhào or Yanshou Temple (延寿寺, Yánshòu Sì). The…
5.13 MILES
This spectacular Tibetan Buddhist temple is the oldest and largest temple in the city. Also called 'Immeasurable Temple' (无量寺, Wúliàng Sì) in Chinese, the…
5.42 MILES
Its colossal halls capped in saffron tiles visible from a huge distance away, this massive temple is dedicated to the Goddess of Mercy, Guanyin. The vast…
7.79 MILES
In the middle of the fields, 7km east of the airport (about 22km from Hohhot), is this striking seven-storey octagonal tower built during the Liao dynasty…