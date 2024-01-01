Inner Mongolia Museum

Inner Mongolia

This massive museum in the northeastern section of town has a distinctive sloping roof supposed to resemble the vast steppes of Mongolia. It’s one of the better provincial museums, with a focus on Mongolian culture, from an excellent dinosaur exhibition to Genghis Khan and the space age.

