In the middle of the fields, 7km east of the airport (about 22km from Hohhot), is this striking seven-storey octagonal tower built during the Liao dynasty. A steep, double-barrelled staircase leads to a small shrine room at the top. Few travellers come here, so you could feel like you have the place to yourself. A taxi from Hohhot will cost around ¥70 return. The full Chinese name of the pagoda is the Wànbù Huáyán Jīngtǎ (万部华严经塔).