Its colossal halls capped in saffron tiles visible from a huge distance away, this massive temple is dedicated to the Goddess of Mercy, Guanyin. The vast statue of the 1000-arm Guanyin within the Yuantong Treasure Hall (圆通宝殿, Yuántōng Bǎodiàn ) is simply staggering. The head of the three-faced statue wears a tower of several heads on top. Within the Great Treasure Hall are vast seated effigies of the past, present and future Buddhas as well as the 18 luóhàn (arhats).
Guanyin Temple
Inner Mongolia
