Guanyin Temple

Its colossal halls capped in saffron tiles visible from a huge distance away, this massive temple is dedicated to the Goddess of Mercy, Guanyin. The vast statue of the 1000-arm Guanyin within the Yuantong Treasure Hall (圆通宝殿, Yuántōng Bǎodiàn ) is simply staggering. The head of the three-faced statue wears a tower of several heads on top. Within the Great Treasure Hall are vast seated effigies of the past, present and future Buddhas as well as the 18 luóhàn (arhats).