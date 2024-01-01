Fenghuang City Wall

Fenghuang

LoginSave

Restored fragments of the city wall lie along the south bank of the Tuo River. Carvings of fish and mythical beasts adorn the eaves of the North Gate Tower, one of four original main gates. Another, the East Gate Tower, is a twin-eaved tower of sandstone and fired brick.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Liusha Waterfall

    Liusha Waterfall

    27.73 MILES

    This lovely waterfall – very thin, but very tall indeed – concludes a lovely walk beyond the village. You can climb up behind the curtain of water, which…

  • Hong Bridge

    Hong Bridge

    0.2 MILES

    In the style of the Dong minority’s Wind and Rain bridges, this attractive structure vaults the waters of the Tuo River and is illuminated at night. Like…

  • Stepping Stones

    Stepping Stones

    0.06 MILES

    Stones laid out for crossing the river. Not a great idea to cross them after too many glasses of the local strong stuff.

  • Yang Family Ancestral Hall

    Yang Family Ancestral Hall

    0.11 MILES

    Built in 1836, this building's exterior (by the door) still has some faded slogans from the Cultural Revolution. There are two lovely black-and-white…

  • Yuquanxi Scenic Area

    Yuquanxi Scenic Area

    26.99 MILES

    This 2.6km-long hike follows a path along the Yùquán Stream, past terraced fields and delightful views. Cross the Jade Spring Gate (玉泉门; Yùquán Mén) to…

  • Chongde Hall

    Chongde Hall

    0.12 MILES

    The town’s wealthiest resident, Pei Shoulu, has his personal collection of antiques on display in his former residence on Shijia Long. The collection of…

  • Wanshou Temple

    Wanshou Temple

    0.31 MILES

    Built in 1755, this assembly hall north of Wanming Pagoda served as the Jiangxi guildhall for almost 200 years. It now has dance performances every half…

  • Southern Great Wall

    Southern Great Wall

    8.25 MILES

    The Ming dynasty defensive wall, 13km west of town, once stretched to Guizhou province. It's been largely rebuilt, though it does provide nice views of…

View more attractions

Nearby Fenghuang attractions

1. North Gate Tower

0.03 MILES

Carvings of fish and mythical beasts adorn the eaves of the North Gate Tower, one of four original main gates. The town ticket office is located on the…

2. Stepping Stones

0.06 MILES

Stones laid out for crossing the river. Not a great idea to cross them after too many glasses of the local strong stuff.

3. Wooden Footbridge

0.07 MILES

One way to get across the river. It's a bit narrow but just about wide enough for two people to pass going in opposite directions.

5. Gucheng Museum

0.11 MILES

A survey of the old town’s history; sadly, most of the captions are in Chinese only.

6. Yang Family Ancestral Hall

0.11 MILES

Built in 1836, this building's exterior (by the door) still has some faded slogans from the Cultural Revolution. There are two lovely black-and-white…

7. Chongde Hall

0.12 MILES

The town’s wealthiest resident, Pei Shoulu, has his personal collection of antiques on display in his former residence on Shijia Long. The collection of…

8. Confucian Temple

0.14 MILES

This 18th-century walled temple is now a middle school and cannot be entered.