Restored fragments of the city wall lie along the south bank of the Tuo River. Carvings of fish and mythical beasts adorn the eaves of the North Gate Tower, one of four original main gates. Another, the East Gate Tower, is a twin-eaved tower of sandstone and fired brick.
Fenghuang City Wall
Fenghuang
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27.73 MILES
This lovely waterfall – very thin, but very tall indeed – concludes a lovely walk beyond the village. You can climb up behind the curtain of water, which…
0.2 MILES
In the style of the Dong minority’s Wind and Rain bridges, this attractive structure vaults the waters of the Tuo River and is illuminated at night. Like…
0.06 MILES
Stones laid out for crossing the river. Not a great idea to cross them after too many glasses of the local strong stuff.
0.11 MILES
Built in 1836, this building's exterior (by the door) still has some faded slogans from the Cultural Revolution. There are two lovely black-and-white…
26.99 MILES
This 2.6km-long hike follows a path along the Yùquán Stream, past terraced fields and delightful views. Cross the Jade Spring Gate (玉泉门; Yùquán Mén) to…
0.12 MILES
The town’s wealthiest resident, Pei Shoulu, has his personal collection of antiques on display in his former residence on Shijia Long. The collection of…
0.31 MILES
Built in 1755, this assembly hall north of Wanming Pagoda served as the Jiangxi guildhall for almost 200 years. It now has dance performances every half…
8.25 MILES
The Ming dynasty defensive wall, 13km west of town, once stretched to Guizhou province. It's been largely rebuilt, though it does provide nice views of…
Nearby Fenghuang attractions
0.03 MILES
0.06 MILES
0.07 MILES
One way to get across the river. It's a bit narrow but just about wide enough for two people to pass going in opposite directions.
4. Xiong Xiling Former Residence
0.08 MILES
The home of a former premier and finance minister.
0.11 MILES
A survey of the old town’s history; sadly, most of the captions are in Chinese only.
0.11 MILES
0.12 MILES
0.14 MILES
This 18th-century walled temple is now a middle school and cannot be entered.