Yuquanxi Scenic Area

Hunan

This 2.6km-long hike follows a path along the Yùquán Stream, past terraced fields and delightful views. Cross the Jade Spring Gate (玉泉门; Yùquán Mén) to make your way to a waterfall and if you've the energy, climb the steps up to the Tianwen Platform (天问台; Tiānwèn Tái) for glorious views.

