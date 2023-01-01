Liusha Waterfall

This lovely waterfall – very thin, but very tall indeed – concludes a lovely walk beyond the village. You can climb up behind the curtain of water, which is fun (although slippery). It takes about two hours to get to the waterfall and back, walking alongside a stream and through a verdant canyon. Don't miss the smaller waterfall on your right, about halfway along.

The best time to walk to the waterfall is either early in the morning or late in the afternoon, when visitor numbers and the temperature drops.