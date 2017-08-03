Private Transfer From Changsha to Zhangjiajie

Driver will meet you at Your hotel lobby or at Changsha Airport exist by hold a welcome board with your name, Driver will escort you to Zhangjiajie city (wulingyuan area0 by the driver . Zhangjiajie is 360 kilometers far away from Changsha. The journey takes 4.5–6 hours by private transfer. Our driver will stop one or two time for toilet stop on the way . after arriving your hotel , the driver will leave, please deal with the check in on your own. Based on the number of person and luggage for your party, please ensure you choose the right type of vehicle that fits your needs upon booking. Please note that your driver does not speak English, but he/she knows exactly where to take you to go. If any questions, you can contact the local operator for assistance by using the driver's mobile phone. This private transfer service is just for your and your party based on your request . The pricing is all-inclusive, there are no hidden fees and surcharges.