Standing in elegant contrast to that carbon dioxide–belching, coal-fired power station, Lamma’s giant wind turbine, dramatically positioned atop the ridge just southeast of Tai Peng old village, makes a stirring sight (although in reality it is something of a white elephant generating far less power than was hoped for). There’s a small exhibition centre on wind power, but there’s not much else to do here other than admire its feathered blades scything the breeze.

To reach it, follow the paths from Yung Shue Wan up to Tai Peng old village and turn right once you hit the concrete roadway linking the power station with Pak Kok.