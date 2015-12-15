5 Days Southeast Guizhou Scenery & Ethnic Culture Tour

Day 1: Guiyang ArrivalWelcome to Guizhou! Your driver and tour guide pick you up from Guiyang Airport or train station according to your arrival schedule and bring you to downtown, where you check in your hotel. Enjoy a free and easy evening in Guizhou’s capital city.Day 2: Guiyang – Kaili After breakfast, we drive to Kaili (about 3 hours). Kaili is the capital city of the Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture of Southeast Guizhou, and also the base of southeast Guizhou's ethnic culture tour. Today’s first stop is Shiqiao Miao Village, which is famous for its old technology of papermaking. The ancient traditional production methods can be traced back to the Tang dynasty (618–907). Learn how to make paper together with a local family.After a lunch break, we continue our travels to Matang Village, to visit the small ethnic group of the Gejia people. We drive to our hotel in Kaili afterwardsDay 3: Kaili – Rongjiang In the morning, we pay a leisure visit to Langde and Datang Miao Village, where we explore the Miao people's history and culture. Langde is a village considered to be a live museum of the colorful Miao culture, also known as the Long Skirt Miao. Most wooden buildings were built between 1616-1911. We then after lunch continue our tour to Rongjiang and stop over at Qiaotu Shui Village。Get driven to the hotel in Rongjiang.Day 4: Rongjiang – Congjiang – Zhaoxing Dong VillageWe explore Basha Village after breakfast, a hidden kingdom populated by the legendary people of Basha Miao. Enter the Last Gunmen’s Tribe in China. All men wear their hair in a bun. When the boys turn 16 years of age, an adult ceremony will be held for them. The male adult of Basha Miao Village carry a hunting gun on their shoulders and a gunpowder and bullet bag as well as a knife around their waist, looking like ancient warriors.Later in the afternoon, we continue to Zhaoxing, the biggest Dong village in China, with over 1000 Dong households. It has a history of nearly 2000 years. The village is divided into five natural sections. Each section has a clan and its own a drum-tower, a so-called Wind-Rain-Bridge and a stage. We spend the evening here.Day 5: Zhaoxing – Guiyang DepartureBefore we drive back to Guiyang, we take a visit to Tang’an Village. Tang’an village is situated at a mountain slope and encircled by rice fields, green trees and hills. It has been appointed as a unique ecological museum of the Dong ethnic group. We walk through the rice fields for 2.5 hours from Tang’an back to Zhaoxing Village before we head back to Guiyang in the afternoon. Get dropped-off at Guiyang Airport or train station according to your schedules. Your tour ends.