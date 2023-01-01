Longgong Cave

Even though the feeling is overwhelmingly tacky – think coloured lights, awkward commentary and boats full of tourists – there is something sublime about the water-borne cave expedition winding through 20 hills. Longgong is 23km south of Anshun and a fairly easy day trip from there.

Bus times can vary so it's best to plan a visit early in the day to ensure you have time to get there and back – do confirm timings on the day you visit. Local buses (¥10, 40 minutes) depart every 30 minutes or so from Anshun's east bus station from around 7.30am until about 4pm. For the return trip, buses leave until about 5pm. For a very quick and easy trip, arrange a car and driver through your hotel.