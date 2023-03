This combined hilltop fortress and temple emerges surreally from the summit of Tiantai Mountain like something out of a fairy tale. If it's closed, ask the guard kindly and the doors will likely be opened for you. In a hall at the rear sits a lithe figure of Guanyin, illuminated by a guttering candle; a further hall displays exhibits relating to local dìxì theatre. Afterwards, climb to the Dayuetai terrace to gaze out over the glorious countryside.