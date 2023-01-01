Tiantai Mountain

This forested mountain (1138m) has the astonishing Wulong Temple at its summit. A refreshing hike through the trees takes you to the summit, where you can explore the various rooms of the temple.

When descending from the temple keep an eye out for a small shrine along a narrow trail, where a statue of one of the 18 luóhàn (Buddhist statues) sits grumpily all alone. His skinny frame is the result of generosity in giving food to others; he also bestows good fortune on all. Further below rises a 21m-high and 500-year-old gingko tree festooned with ribbons, while other trails disappear into the trees.

Tiantaishan is a 30-minute walk from the entrance to Tianlong; follow the signs. Alternatively, take the shuttle bus.