Donglin Temple

Guizhou

The resident Buddhist monks welcome visitors warmly to this temple, which was built in AD 1405 (during the Ming dynasty) and restored in 1668.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Huangguoshu Falls

    Huangguoshu Falls

    24.37 MILES

    Hugely popular among domestic travellers for good reason, the 77.8m-tall, 81m-wide dàpùbù (大瀑布, great waterfall) is China's largest waterfall and…

  • Yunshan

    Yunshan

    9.95 MILES

    One of eight Ming-era fortified villages in the area, Yunshan is a gem. Protected by a wall and a main gate, and overlooked by the Yunjiu Mountain (云鹫山,…

  • Tiantai Mountain

    Tiantai Mountain

    16.44 MILES

    This forested mountain (1138m) has the astonishing Wulong Temple at its summit. A refreshing hike through the trees takes you to the summit, where you can…

  • Longgong Cave

    Longgong Cave

    10.98 MILES

    Even though the feeling is overwhelmingly tacky – think coloured lights, awkward commentary and boats full of tourists – there is something sublime about…

  • Wulong Temple

    Wulong Temple

    16.55 MILES

    This combined hilltop fortress and temple emerges surreally from the summit of Tiantai Mountain like something out of a fairy tale. If it's closed, ask…

  • Wénmiào

    Wénmiào

    0.37 MILES

    Check out this charming Confucian temple in the north of town, which was originally built in 1394. It has some stunningly intricate cloud-scrolling…

  • Anshun City Walls

    Anshun City Walls

    0.12 MILES

    Anshun was once ringed by a defensive city wall, a modest chunk of which still stands on Tashan Donglu.

