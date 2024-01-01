The resident Buddhist monks welcome visitors warmly to this temple, which was built in AD 1405 (during the Ming dynasty) and restored in 1668.
Donglin Temple
Guizhou
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
24.37 MILES
Hugely popular among domestic travellers for good reason, the 77.8m-tall, 81m-wide dàpùbù (大瀑布, great waterfall) is China's largest waterfall and…
9.95 MILES
One of eight Ming-era fortified villages in the area, Yunshan is a gem. Protected by a wall and a main gate, and overlooked by the Yunjiu Mountain (云鹫山,…
16.44 MILES
This forested mountain (1138m) has the astonishing Wulong Temple at its summit. A refreshing hike through the trees takes you to the summit, where you can…
10.98 MILES
Even though the feeling is overwhelmingly tacky – think coloured lights, awkward commentary and boats full of tourists – there is something sublime about…
16.55 MILES
This combined hilltop fortress and temple emerges surreally from the summit of Tiantai Mountain like something out of a fairy tale. If it's closed, ask…
0.37 MILES
Check out this charming Confucian temple in the north of town, which was originally built in 1394. It has some stunningly intricate cloud-scrolling…
0.52 MILES
A working Buddhist temple, just off Zhonghua Beilu.
0.12 MILES
Anshun was once ringed by a defensive city wall, a modest chunk of which still stands on Tashan Donglu.
