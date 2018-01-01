Welcome to Puerto Montt
Puerto Montt's most redeeming quality besides its plethora of exit points – the Navimag ferry departs from here – is that it has become a fine spot for a meal (several of the region's best restaurants are here). Still, most folks, including those who on occasion become endeared of Puerto Montt's unpolished working-class Chilean atmosphere, make their way to Puerto Varas instead.
Frutillar, Puerto Varas, Petrohué Waterfalls from Puerto Montt
After pickup port or hotel, you will head to Frutillar. Walk alongside Lake Llanquihue, the largest lake in Chile, with the view of Volcano Osorno in the background. Here, you shall enjoy seeing the majestic German houses with beautiful gardens full of fragrant roses, and the begonias. After you have walked around town accompanied by your expert guide, head to the van where you will go see the monumental “Theatre of the Lake” of Frutillar. From here, head back south to the town of Puerto Varas. Puerto Varas was colonized by German settlers and is known for its German traditions, seafood, natural scenery and luxurious hotels. This town is located on the shores of Llanquihue Lake and the perfect cone of Osorno Volcano and the snow-capped peaks of Mt. Calbuco and Mt Tronador are visible from the lakefront. You will enjoy walking around town filled with fragrant roses and historical statues that represent the history and founding of the town. If you enjoy shopping for souvenirs to take back home or simply enjoy looking at the local crafts this is a great place to do it.From here, we continue our journey to Ensenada, and then towards Petrohue Waterfalls which is the cherry on the top of this great excursion. Once you get to the location where the falls are located, you'll embark on an easy walk with your guide to a pathway that leads to the waterfalls. You will see water tumbling over the lip of volcanic rocks, with the waters turning beautiful shades of blue and green. Surrounded by a thick forest, the falls stand against the gorgeous backdrop of Osorno Volcano, making for amazing photo opportunities. The mysterious and breathtaking emerald color of the lake is due to a microscopic algae and minerals in the water. Legend says that whoever drinks from its waters will have good luck for the rest of his or her life.
Puerto Montt Shore Excursion: Puerto Montt, Puerto Varas Tours
When your cruise ship docks at the Puerto Montt port, your professional guide will take you on a 3.5-hour shore excursion to give you a great overview of the scenery, culture and architecture of this area of Chile. First, drive north to the town of Puerto Varas, which was founded by German settlers and is known for its German traditions, seafood, natural scenery and luxury hotels. This town is located on the shore of Llanquihue Lake, one of the largest natural lakes in South America, and the perfect cone of Osorno Volcano and the snow-capped peaks of Mt Calbuco and Mt Tronador are visible from the lakefront. Drive up Phillipi Hill for an even better vantage point!You’ll then travel along the lakeside road on your return to Puerto Montt for a city tour. Drive through the beachside village of Pelluco, visit the Tenglo Canal, and end with some free time in the picturesque village of Angelmó, where you can stroll through the streets at your leisure, dine on freshly caught seafood, and shop for locally crafted wooden and woolen items. After your tour, your guide will drop you off at the Puerto Montt port. Note: beginning January 1, 2014, all services are privateWorry-Free Shore ExcursionWe will ensure your timely return to the Puerto Montt port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Puerto Montt Shore Excursion: Petrohué Falls Tour
When your cruise ship docks at the Puerto Montt port, your guide will pick you up and take you on a half-day tour to Petrohué Falls, a chute-type waterfall in Chile’s upper Petrohué River that spills into Todos los Santos Lake. Travel along the southern shore of Lake Llanquihue and enter Vicente Pérez Rosales National Park, where you'll then embark on an easy walk with your guide to a pathway that leads to the falls. See waterfalls tumbling over a lip of volcanic rock, with waters turning beautiful shades of blue and green. Surrounded by a thick forest, the falls stand against the gorgeous backdrop of Osorno Volcano, making for amazing photo opportunities. You'll then continue to All Saints Lake, also known as Emerald Lake due to the striking emerald hue in its water. Enjoy free time here to enjoy an optional boat ride or to simply take in the wonderful scenery. Head to Ensenada village for lunch (own expense) and visit Laguna Verde, a lake hidden along a pathway in a thick forest of coihue trees. You’ll then return to the Puerto Montt port to conclude your tour. Note: beginning January 1, 2014, all services are privateWorry-Free Shore ExcursionWe will ensure your timely return to the Puerto Montt port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Private Shore Excursion Tour to Puerto Montt, Puerto Varas and Frutillar
You start the tour from the port visiting the main square, the most important church and the viewpoint of Puerto Montt from where you can appreciate all the city located in front of the Bay of Seno de Reloncaví.You continue visiting the city of Puerto Varas, which has a population of 35 thousand people. This city is known for its streets adorned with roses and beautiful gardens, located in front of Llanquihue Lake, an icon of tourism in southern Chile, which still retains the typical wooden houses of larch and a rich cuisine, the result of the legacy of German colonization since 1852.Later you arrive at Frutillar, a typical small town of German colonization, a pearl in the south of Chile. An oasis of peace and calm with wooden houses, beautiful gardens and the incredible Lake Theathre, where they perform important classical music events. Walk on his lakefront street, with the Andes Mountains and volcanoes line view. Visit its craft emporiums, take a delicious coffee (optional) with a rich German cake, it is a delight difficult to compare.At the end you return to the port to complete this tour.Optional services: coffee/food and German Museum ticket.
Chiloé Island Highlights Full-Day Tour from Puerto Montt
This full-day tour will leave from Puerto Montt early in the morning and take the Panamericana Route 5 towards south for about 80 miles to reach the town of Pargua.In Pargua we take a ferry that will allow us to cross the Chacao Canal and reach the Isla Grande de Chiloe.There we go to the town of Chacao, one of the oldest villages of the island founded in 1567 which has a typical square where stands a curious and picturesque building of strong color. Visit the church, which is in addition to the more than 150 churches in Chiloé as well as many National Monuments. Then we will go to the city of Ancud, visit the Plaza de Armas, the Church, the crafts market, the Museum, the Gulf of Quitalmahue, Cerro Huaihuén and Fort San Antonio, historic site located in the uptown built in the late eighteenth century, all in the midst of stories of customs and myths of one of the larger islands of South America. Please note that tickets to the Museum of Ancud are not included. Later we will go to Castro, capital of Chiloé Island, visit the local Church of Castro which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2000, handicrafts market and the Mirador del Barrio Gamboa to appreciate the famous "Palafitos" typical constructions made wooden pillars on water.We finish our tour visiting Dalcahue, famous for its craft fair on Sundays where locals bring from the outer islands of the archipelagos the most varied handicrafts for marketing. During the tour we will have time for lunch in a typical restaurant Chiloé Island (own expense).
4-Day Chilean Lakes Region Tour: Puerto Montt, Puerto Varas and Chiloe Island
This four-day excursion through Chile’s lakes region takes you from Puerto Montt to Lake Todos los Santos and Chiloe Island. You have a choice of two four-star hotels, and private transfers and breakfast are included. All transportation and tours are private except on Day 2Day 1: Puerto Montt -- Puerto VarasAfter being met at Puerto Montt airport, start your experience with a scenic tour of Puerto Montt by private car. The drive takes you past the Plaza de Armas square and the cathedral, to a viewpoint for panoramic vistas over the town and Chiloe Island. Follow the coastal road to the fishing village of Angelmó for a seafood tasting and to browse the local woven handicrafts. Returning to Puerto Montt, you’ll be transferred to your selected hotel. The rest of the day is yours to explore on your own.Accommodation: Hotel Colonos del Sur Mirador or Indigo Cabañas del Lago in Puerto VarasDay 2: Puerto Varas -- Puella -- Puerto Varas (B)After breakfast at your hotel, a scenic drive takes you along the shore of Lake Todos los Santos. Stop to admire the Petrohue Falls in Vicente Pérez Rosales National Park before boarding a catamaran to cruise on the lake’s emerald-green waters to the small village of Puella. During the nearly two hour cruise, admire the scenic views of Osorno Volcano and the peaks of Puntiagudo and El Tronador ringing the lake. Arrive in Puella in time for lunch (own expense), with free time to explore the tiny village before cruising back to Puerto Varas and return to your hotel. The rest of the afternoon and evening are yours to explore at your leisure.Day 3: Puerto Varas -- Chiloe Island -- Puerto Varas (B)Enjoy breakfast at your hotel before leaving Puerto Varas for a private day excursion to Chiloe Island, the second largest island in Chile. You’ll visit the island town of Castro, famous for its brightly colored houses built on stilts over the water, known as palafitos. Your private tour of Castro includes a visit to the church on the main square, Plaza de Armas, and a tour of the town’s museum. Learn about the 1960 seaquake that devastated Chiloe Island, and see traditional artefacts and exhibits to learn more about the island’s inhabitants. Then take a scenic drive to the Gamboa lookout, where you can clearly see the brightly painted palafitos. The drive back to Puerto Varas includes a stop in the town of Ancud, known for its craft market and handicraft stalls. Returning to your hotel in Puerto Varas, the rest of the afternoon and evening are yours to explore on your own.Day 4: Puerto Varas -- Puerto Montt (B)After breakfast at your hotel, a private transfer will return you to Puerto Montt airport to catch your onward flight.