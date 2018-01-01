Welcome to Iquique
Refurbished Georgian-style architecture from the 19th-century mining boom is well preserved, and the Baquedano pedestrian strip sports charming wooden sidewalks. Iquique's main claim, however, is its duty-free status, with a chaotic duty-free shopping zone (zona franca).
The city, 1853km north of Santiago and 315km south of Arica, is squeezed between the ocean and the desolate brown coastal range rising abruptly some 600m behind it.
Top experiences in Iquique
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Iquique activities
Iquique Airport Shared Arrival Transfer
Book your shared bus transfer from the airport to your hotel in Iquique. You'll be picked up from the airport and taken in an air-conditioned bus to your hotel. Take the easy way out and book your arrival transfer in Iquique. Don't forget to also book your separate departure transfer!
Iquique Airport Shared Departure Transfer
Book your transfer from your hotel in Iquique to the airport. You'll be picked up from the hotel and taken in an air-conditioned bus to the airport.Take the easy way out and book your departure transfer in Iquique. This service operates 24/7 so you don't need to worry about your early or very late transfer booking with us.
Atacama Fat biking
Explore approximately 10 miles (16km) on the first fatbiking tour in Chile amidst the best spot for riding in Atacama desert during this 7-hour experience from Iquique. Float over the sand, and allow yourself to smoothly traverse between gorgeous dunes that fall from the foothills of the Andes to the desert. Experience a unique sunset adventure starting with the 3:00pm drive throughout this remarkably natural setting. If you can ride a mountain bike you are ready to go. Most of the route is on soft downhill or flat sand, however you do not climb the dunes. Flow down fast as you watch the beautiful desert sunset in front of you. Refresh at the finish point with vehicle ready for you offering nice fresh snack and natural juices from the nearby town, where organic fruits grow… after all you are riding into a real oasis. Enjoy the ride back to Iquique once the sun has set for return at approximately 8:30pm.Included with your ride is transportation, natural local fruits, fresh juice, water, and specialized bilingual guide. It also includes a Mongoose Fat Bike for the 1.5- to 2-hour easy to moderate ride as well as a helmet and day backpack. You should know how to ride a mountain bike. Your shape and health should be in accordance with the activity.