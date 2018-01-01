Atacama Fat biking

Explore approximately 10 miles (16km) on the first fatbiking tour in Chile amidst the best spot for riding in Atacama desert during this 7-hour experience from Iquique. Float over the sand, and allow yourself to smoothly traverse between gorgeous dunes that fall from the foothills of the Andes to the desert. Experience a unique sunset adventure starting with the 3:00pm drive throughout this remarkably natural setting. If you can ride a mountain bike you are ready to go. Most of the route is on soft downhill or flat sand, however you do not climb the dunes. Flow down fast as you watch the beautiful desert sunset in front of you. Refresh at the finish point with vehicle ready for you offering nice fresh snack and natural juices from the nearby town, where organic fruits grow… after all you are riding into a real oasis. Enjoy the ride back to Iquique once the sun has set for return at approximately 8:30pm.Included with your ride is transportation, natural local fruits, fresh juice, water, and specialized bilingual guide. It also includes a Mongoose Fat Bike for the 1.5- to 2-hour easy to moderate ride as well as a helmet and day backpack. You should know how to ride a mountain bike. Your shape and health should be in accordance with the activity.