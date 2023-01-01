Museo Corbeta Esmeralda

This replica of sunken Esmeralda, a plucky little Chilean corvette that challenged ironclad Peruvian warships in the War of the Pacific, is Iquique's new pride and glory. The original ship was captained by Arturo Prat (1848–79), whose name now graces a hundred street maps, plazas and institutions. Guided tours (reserve ahead for a tour in English) take you inside the staff quarters, past the orange-lit engine, and on to the ship's deck.

Book ahead or come on Sunday when it is first come, first served.