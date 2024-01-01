Turkey Point Provincial Park

Southwestern Ontario

Southwest along the coast is this provincial park with a handful of hiking trails and campsites. Its forests teem with bird nerds and nature lovers.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Woodland Cultural Centre

    Woodland Cultural Centre

    29.85 MILES

    This well-conceived indigenous cultural center has a performance space, museum and gallery. Though dated in its presentation, the museum provides an…

  • Six Nations of the Grand River

    Six Nations of the Grand River

    27.67 MILES

    Southeast of Brantford is Six Nations of the Grand River – a reserve designated for the Mohawk, Oneida, Onondaga, Cayuga, Seneca and Tuscarora – and the…

  • Bell Homestead National Historic Site

    Bell Homestead National Historic Site

    28.27 MILES

    You might know that Alexander Graham Bell, on 26 July 1874, shaped our futures by inventing the telephone (though the US Congress credits Italian Antonio…

  • Long Point Provincial Park

    Long Point Provincial Park

    8.83 MILES

    This excellent provincial park, 47km southwest of Port Dover, occupies a 1.5km sandy spit jagging into the lake, great for swimming, fishing and camping.

  • Her Majesty's Chapel of the Mohawks

    Her Majesty's Chapel of the Mohawks

    29.66 MILES

    The tomb of Captain Brant, who led the Six Nations people to this area, is on the grounds of the tiny but exquisite Her Majesty's Chapel of the Mohawks,…

  • Delhi Tobacco Museum & Heritage Centre

    Delhi Tobacco Museum & Heritage Centre

    13.62 MILES

    The flat, sandy soils of northern Norfolk County between Port Dover and Port Stanley provide ideal growing conditions for alternative crops – what used to…

  • Port Dover Harbour Museum

    Port Dover Harbour Museum

    9.03 MILES

    This fishing shack-turned-museum focuses on the Lake Erie fishing industry and the exploits of local sea dog Captain Alexander McNeilledge (‘Wear no…

