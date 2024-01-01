Port Dover Harbour Museum

Southwestern Ontario

LoginSave

This fishing shack-turned-museum focuses on the Lake Erie fishing industry and the exploits of local sea dog Captain Alexander McNeilledge (‘Wear no specks, use no tobacco, take a wee dram as necessary’). Outdoors, plaques tell the story of rum-running from Port Dover to the US during Prohibition.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Woodland Cultural Centre

    Woodland Cultural Centre

    23.8 MILES

    This well-conceived indigenous cultural center has a performance space, museum and gallery. Though dated in its presentation, the museum provides an…

  • Six Nations of the Grand River

    Six Nations of the Grand River

    20.03 MILES

    Southeast of Brantford is Six Nations of the Grand River – a reserve designated for the Mohawk, Oneida, Onondaga, Cayuga, Seneca and Tuscarora – and the…

  • Bell Homestead National Historic Site

    Bell Homestead National Historic Site

    22.61 MILES

    You might know that Alexander Graham Bell, on 26 July 1874, shaped our futures by inventing the telephone (though the US Congress credits Italian Antonio…

  • Long Point Provincial Park

    Long Point Provincial Park

    17.26 MILES

    This excellent provincial park, 47km southwest of Port Dover, occupies a 1.5km sandy spit jagging into the lake, great for swimming, fishing and camping.

  • Her Majesty's Chapel of the Mohawks

    Her Majesty's Chapel of the Mohawks

    23.52 MILES

    The tomb of Captain Brant, who led the Six Nations people to this area, is on the grounds of the tiny but exquisite Her Majesty's Chapel of the Mohawks,…

  • Delhi Tobacco Museum & Heritage Centre

    Delhi Tobacco Museum & Heritage Centre

    16.15 MILES

    The flat, sandy soils of northern Norfolk County between Port Dover and Port Stanley provide ideal growing conditions for alternative crops – what used to…

  • Chiefswood National Historic Site

    Chiefswood National Historic Site

    22.49 MILES

    Built in 1856 by Mohawk Chief George HM Johnson for his British bride, Emily Howells. This historic home is the birthplace of E Pauline Johnson, one of…

  • Turkey Point Provincial Park

    Turkey Point Provincial Park

    9.03 MILES

    Southwest along the coast is this provincial park with a handful of hiking trails and campsites. Its forests teem with bird nerds and nature lovers.

View more attractions

Nearby Southwestern Ontario attractions

1. Turkey Point Provincial Park

9.03 MILES

Southwest along the coast is this provincial park with a handful of hiking trails and campsites. Its forests teem with bird nerds and nature lovers.

2. Delhi Tobacco Museum & Heritage Centre

16.15 MILES

The flat, sandy soils of northern Norfolk County between Port Dover and Port Stanley provide ideal growing conditions for alternative crops – what used to…

3. Long Point Provincial Park

17.26 MILES

This excellent provincial park, 47km southwest of Port Dover, occupies a 1.5km sandy spit jagging into the lake, great for swimming, fishing and camping.

4. Six Nations of the Grand River

20.03 MILES

Southeast of Brantford is Six Nations of the Grand River – a reserve designated for the Mohawk, Oneida, Onondaga, Cayuga, Seneca and Tuscarora – and the…

5. Chiefswood National Historic Site

22.49 MILES

Built in 1856 by Mohawk Chief George HM Johnson for his British bride, Emily Howells. This historic home is the birthplace of E Pauline Johnson, one of…

6. Bell Homestead National Historic Site

22.61 MILES

You might know that Alexander Graham Bell, on 26 July 1874, shaped our futures by inventing the telephone (though the US Congress credits Italian Antonio…

7. Her Majesty's Chapel of the Mohawks

23.52 MILES

The tomb of Captain Brant, who led the Six Nations people to this area, is on the grounds of the tiny but exquisite Her Majesty's Chapel of the Mohawks,…

8. Woodland Cultural Centre

23.8 MILES

This well-conceived indigenous cultural center has a performance space, museum and gallery. Though dated in its presentation, the museum provides an…