This fishing shack-turned-museum focuses on the Lake Erie fishing industry and the exploits of local sea dog Captain Alexander McNeilledge (‘Wear no specks, use no tobacco, take a wee dram as necessary’). Outdoors, plaques tell the story of rum-running from Port Dover to the US during Prohibition.
Port Dover Harbour Museum
Southwestern Ontario
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
23.8 MILES
This well-conceived indigenous cultural center has a performance space, museum and gallery. Though dated in its presentation, the museum provides an…
Six Nations of the Grand River
20.03 MILES
Southeast of Brantford is Six Nations of the Grand River – a reserve designated for the Mohawk, Oneida, Onondaga, Cayuga, Seneca and Tuscarora – and the…
Bell Homestead National Historic Site
22.61 MILES
You might know that Alexander Graham Bell, on 26 July 1874, shaped our futures by inventing the telephone (though the US Congress credits Italian Antonio…
17.26 MILES
This excellent provincial park, 47km southwest of Port Dover, occupies a 1.5km sandy spit jagging into the lake, great for swimming, fishing and camping.
Her Majesty's Chapel of the Mohawks
23.52 MILES
The tomb of Captain Brant, who led the Six Nations people to this area, is on the grounds of the tiny but exquisite Her Majesty's Chapel of the Mohawks,…
Delhi Tobacco Museum & Heritage Centre
16.15 MILES
The flat, sandy soils of northern Norfolk County between Port Dover and Port Stanley provide ideal growing conditions for alternative crops – what used to…
Chiefswood National Historic Site
22.49 MILES
Built in 1856 by Mohawk Chief George HM Johnson for his British bride, Emily Howells. This historic home is the birthplace of E Pauline Johnson, one of…
9.03 MILES
Southwest along the coast is this provincial park with a handful of hiking trails and campsites. Its forests teem with bird nerds and nature lovers.
