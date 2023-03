This monument to six Jesuit missionaries and two laypeople who met their gruesome demise during an Iroquois raid features garden walkways and the imposing double-spired Shrine church. Each year, thousands make a pilgrimage here to pay homage to the martyred St Jean de Brébeuf, St Gabriel Lalemant and St Charles Garnier. A footpath connects it to Ste-Marie Among the Hurons, across Hwy 12.