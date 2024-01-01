Leacock Museum National Historic Site

In 1928 Canadian humorist Stephen Leacock built a lavish waterfront house that has since become the Leacock Museum. Some rooms were kept as Leacock left them at the time of his death in 1944, others are used as temporary exhibition spaces. In July, the museum hosts the Leacock Summer Festival, a well-regarded literary festival.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
25.83 MILES
Don't be fooled by the dated building or displays – this museum has an impressive collection of artifacts, many related to the region's maritime history…
Muskoka Steamships & Discovery Centre
21.54 MILES
This well-conceived museum tells the region’s rich history of the First Nations people who lived here, the European settlers and loggers who displaced…
23.85 MILES
Costumed staff members dote on visitors to this reconstructed 17th-century Jesuit mission, offering stories about hardship and torture with a cheerful…
29.51 MILES
Recommended guided tours of this reconstructed British naval base lead visitors through 19 buildings and replicas of two 18th-century vessels, recounting…
23.8 MILES
This monument to six Jesuit missionaries and two laypeople who met their gruesome demise during an Iroquois raid features garden walkways and the imposing…
Bethune Memorial House National Historic Site
21.62 MILES
This small museum honors Canadian doctor Norman Bethune, who spent much of his life in China as a surgeon and educator. Bethune set up the world’s first…
Coldwater Canadiana Heritage Museum
13.71 MILES
Halfway between Orillia and Midland, on Hwy 12 before it connects with Hwy 400, you'll find this charming riverside folk museum with its sweet collection…
