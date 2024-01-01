Leacock Museum National Historic Site

Muskoka Lakes

In 1928 Canadian humorist Stephen Leacock built a lavish waterfront house that has since become the Leacock Museum. Some rooms were kept as Leacock left them at the time of his death in 1944, others are used as temporary exhibition spaces. In July, the museum hosts the Leacock Summer Festival, a well-regarded literary festival.

