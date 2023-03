Don't be fooled by the dated building or displays – this museum has an impressive collection of artifacts, many related to the region's maritime history as well as the Huron and Ojibwe peoples. There's also an art gallery featuring dozens of original works by members of the Group of Seven. Be sure to leave time to poke around the excellent replica 500-year-old Huron-Ouendat settlement – a fascinating peek into the 'pre-contact' past.