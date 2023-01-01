Wasaga has the distinct honor of being the longest freshwater beach in the world. It’s also the closest full-fledged beach resort to Toronto, attracting thousands of visitors every summer. Most of the 14km-long expanse of soft sands and crashing waves belongs to Wasaga Beach Provincial Park – the further north you head, the less crowded; no camping. The beach gets so much hype during the summer, many people forget that Wasaga’s pristine sand dunes transform into awesome cross-country skiing in the winter!