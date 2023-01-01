Muskoka Steamships & Discovery Centre

This well-conceived museum tells the region’s rich history of the First Nations people who lived here, the European settlers and loggers who displaced them, and the steamships, hoteliers and 'cottage country' that followed. One room is dedicated to Muskoka's remarkable ecosystem and biodiversity. Exhibits integrate touch-screens and hands-on elements, including recreations of a steamship and lakefront hotel and experiments with mini-watersheds. Don't miss a tour of the boathouse, with North America's largest collection of antique boats.

Admission is free for visitors who take a cruise on one of the Centre's steamships: the Segwun, the oldest operating steamship in North America (1887), and the Wenonah II, a modern cruiser with an old-school design. In a past life, the Segwun was a mail ship serving secluded Muskoka enclaves. A variety of cruises are available; check the website for details.