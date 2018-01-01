Welcome to Halifax
It's not just a city for the young – Halifax's longevity ensures something of appeal for everyone. Stroll the historic waterfront, check out a museum or two, catch some live music and enjoy the best of what Eastern Canada has to offer – you'll find Haligonians to be more than happy to share their fabulous little city with visitors from around the world.
Top experiences in Halifax
Amazing hotels and hostels
Halifax activities
Peggy's Cove Day Trip from Halifax
Board a comfortable coach at the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic in the afternoon and relax on your scenic journey southwest to Peggy’s Cove, a small rural community on the eastern shore of St Margaret’s Bay located less than an hour away from Halifax. Along the way, your friendly, knowledgeable guide will offer an interesting and informative overview of this area. When you arrive, you’ll understand why this postcard-worthy fishing village is an artist’s paradise. This independent tour gives you the flexibility to create your own schedule and explore at your own pace, so the afternoon is yours to spend as you please. Soak up the quaint charm of the fishing village, settled by Germans in 1811, as you walk along the seawall and enjoy views of the rugged Atlantic coast. In the village, browse shops, wander down tucked-away side streets, and grab a bite to eat at one of the many fine restaurants or cafes (own expense).If you’re feeling adventurous, there are several activities to choose from: hiking, kayaking, fishing, golfing, whale watching (seasonal), bird watching and more (activities at own expense). Don’t miss the Peggy’s Cove Lighthouse, one of the most recognizable lighthouses in the world! Walk along Lighthouse Trail and capture photos of the classic red and white lighthouse, situated on an extensive granite outcrop. This lighthouse is still operated by the Canadian Coast Guard.After your Peggy’s Cove day trip, relax on the drive back to Halifax.
Peggy's Cove and Halifax Tour with Lobster Roll Lunch
This tour offers a wide variety of stops that will delight and amaze you and takes you to places off the beaten path! Enjoy great conversation along the way to the first stop, the SS Atlantic Heritage Park, a place that is skipped over by other tour companies. Many do not realize that the sinking of this vessel in April 1873 was the worst single-vessel marine disaster to occur prior to the Titanic. You will have time to visit the interpretation centre to learn about the sinking and see artifacts from the ship and then walk out to the memorial and enjoy the peacefulness and picturesque scenery of the bay. Then it's onto Peggy's Cove, passing scenic fishing villages and gorgeous shorelines along the way. Once at Peggy's Cove, you'll be able to have time to browse the various gift shops and capture the waves as they crash on the rocks in front of the world's most photographed lighthouse. Just a short drive away from Peggy's Cove, is the Swiss Air Memorial, a beautifully designed memorial for the 229 victims of the Swiss Air Flight 111 in 1998. Big tour companies can't stop here because of the small parking lot so you'll be able to enjoy this stop free from the crowds.Included in the tour is a tasty lunch at The Finer Diner, overlooking beautiful Hackett’s Cove.Savour one of their delicious Lobster Rolls (other sandwiches are available if you're not a lobster lover) before heading back to Halifax. Once back in the city, you'll visit the Titanic Gravesite to learn about the disaster and the stories behind those lost in the sinking. Then you'll see another great sight that the larger tour buses cannot access - the Hydrostone neighbourhood! This area was built after the Halifax Explosion of 1917 and you'll learn just how disastrous this was to the city. It's another part of history that is overlooked by many!The tour concludes with drop off at your accommodations.
Halifax Dinner Cruise
When the sun goes down, Halifax’s waterfront and Northwest Arm provide the perfect setting for your dinner cruise. At the ferry terminal, step aboard the Harbour Queen I, an elegant Mississippi-style sternwheeler, for your 2-hour journey along Halifax Harbour.Take to your private table and indulge in a gourmet dinner buffet prepared with fresh and locally sourced ingredients, like Atlantic mussels and salmon. (See below for a sample menu.)Enjoy light commentary from your crew on the main attractions along the way. At the southern tip of the Halifax peninsula, hear about Point Pleasant Park, a historical 190-acre (77-hectare) wooded area, and find out how much Halifax pays the British government to lease this land. Admire stately homes situating along the waterfront, not easily visible from land. If you look below, you might spot a porpoise or seal riding the waters with you. The Harbour Queen I turns around near the Dingle, formally known as Sir Sandford Fleming Park. Catch sight of Dingle Tower on top of a grassy knoll and learn about the park’s history. When you’ve had your fill of dinner, purchase a cocktail from the fully equipped bar and head out with your family or friends to the open-air upper deck. Feel the sea breeze, listen to the music playing in the background and watch ships sail by.Sample buffet dinner menu (subject to change):First coursesGarden greens house saladCreamy potato and vegetable saladSeafood chowderAtlantic mussels steamed in white wine, served with garlic butterMain coursesChicken breast wrapped in bacon glazed with barbeque saucePoached Atlantic salmon filet served with dill hollandaise sauceSide dishes/accompanimentsOven-roasted potatoesRice pilafFresh vegetable of the dayDessertsDeep-dish baked apple crisp topped with whipped creamDrinksCoffee and teaAdditional drinks available at the fully equipped bar (own expense)
Nova Scotia South Shore Getaway
Day 1: Halifax, NS to Western Shore, NSDiscover the rustic charm of the renowned fishing village of Peggy’s Cove where you will enjoy breakfast overlooking one of the most photographed lighthouses in the world. Travel the South Shore and on to the UNESCO World Heritage Town of Lunenburg, renowned for her fleets of Grand Banks’ fishing schooners. Take a walking tour to fully experience one of the most remarkably preserved colonial settlements in the New World, and visit the Fisheries Museum of the Atlantic to learn about the town’s famous seafaring heritage. After some free time in Mahone Bay, arrive in Western Shore (the area home to legendary Oak Island) for the night and learn of the world's longest running hunt for lost treasure before checking into a peaceful and serene ocean-side resort. (B, D) Day 2: Western Shore, NS to Halifax, NSBid farewell to Nova Scotia’s south shore; our tour ends at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport. (B)
Best of Prince Edward Island
This tour starts and ends with an overnight stay in Halifax, Nova Scotia. You are then transferred to join up with an escorted coach tour that is already in progress. After your two night stay in Charlottetown, you are transferred back to Halifax while the coach continues on. Monday – DAY 1 – Arrive Halifax, NSArrive in Halifax and check in to your accommodations which are ideally located in the downtown core of this vibrant and cosmopolitan urban centre on the Atlantic Ocean. Tuesday – DAY 2 – Halifax to Charlottetown, PEDepart Halifax on your included transfer to Enfield where you will meet your Tour Director or Driver/Guide and fellow travelers. Learn about the Mi'kmaq people at Millbrook Cultural & Heritage Centre before crossing Confederation Bridge, the world’s longest continuous multi-span bridge, to Prince Edward Island. Check into your Charlottetown accommodations for a two-night stay and enjoy a theatre performance by local entertainers at the Confederation Centre of the Arts (a substitution may be necessary due to the theatre schedule). (Continental Breakfast)Wednesday – DAY 3 – Prince Edward Island TouringEnjoy a free morning in Charlottetown, Canada birthplace, or join a complimentary walking tour of the city. This afternoon, tour the scenic North Shore of the island. Drive by red cliffs, white beaches, gently sloping sand dunes and green fields of Prince Edward Island National Park and visit Anne of Green Gables Heritage Place, the alluring inspiration of Lucy Maud Montgomery’s classic books. Experience true Maritime hospitality this evening at a traditional hall-style lobster supper. (Breakfast, Dinner)Thursday – DAY 4 – Charlottetown to HalifaxFerry over the Northumberland Strait back to Nova Scotia where you will spend the last evening of your tour in Halifax. (Breakfast)Friday – DAY 5 – Depart HalifaxArrangements end upon check out from the hotel. (Continental Breakfast)
Cape Breton Island
Wednesday – DAY 1 – Arrive Halifax, NSArrive in Halifax and check in to your accommodations which are ideally located in the downtown core of this vibrant and cosmopolitan urban centre on the Atlantic Ocean.Thursday – DAY 2 – Halifax to Baddeck, NSDepart Halifax on your included transfer to New Glasgow where you will meet your Tour Director or Driver/Guide and fellow travelers. Proceed to Cape Breton Island, the Scotland of North America, via the Canso Causeway. Visit Alexander Graham Bell National Historic Site in Baddeck to learn of the many accomplishments of this genius who made his home on the island before checking into your accommodations on the Bras d’Or Lake where you will spend the next two nights. (Continental Breakfast, Dinner)Friday – DAY 3 – Cabot Trail TouringExperience one of the most stunningly picturesque drives in North America today as you tour the Cabot Trail which winds around the rocky splendor of Cape Breton’s northern shore, ascending to the incredible plateaus of Cape Breton Highlands National Park. Look-offs offer unforgettable vistas of Cape Breton’s rugged coastline so be sure to have your camera on hand. Your day is complemented by a Whale Watching Boat Tour. (Breakfast, Boxed Lunch, Dinner)Saturday – DAY 4 – Baddeck to HalifaxFortress of Louisbourg National Historic Site awaits today and words cannot do justice to this reconstruction depicting one fifth of the settlement of 1744 New France. Roam the streets and chat with authentically costumed guides. Proceed along the shore of the Bras d’Or Lake to the mainland, and back to Halifax for one last night in the Maritimes. (Breakfast)Sunday – DAY 5 – Depart HalifaxArrangements end upon check out from the hotel. (Continental Breakfast)