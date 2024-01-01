Runs the Lester Garland House, where the historical society's office is located, the Cooperage, the Green Family Forge and the Trinity Museum.
Trinity Historical Society
Eastern Newfoundland
Contact
Address
24.03 MILES
The sheer power of the ocean is more than evident at the Dungeon, a deep chasm 90m in circumference that was created by the collapse of two sea caves. The…
7.03 MILES
Back in 2002, the CBC and Ireland's RTÉ made a miniseries out of Bernice Morgan's 1992 novel Random Passage. The show was partially filmed at a pretty…
23.25 MILES
This small museum began as a memorial to the men who died during the Great Sealing Disaster of 1914, which claimed 250 lives, some via shipwreck, others…
22.35 MILES
Enter this structure and discover a wonderful replica of John Cabot's 15th-century ship Matthew, which Cabot sailed into Bonavista. Travelers who love…
26.05 MILES
This brilliant red-and-white-striped lighthouse dates from 1843. The interior has been restored to the 1870s, and includes the original lead-weight pulley…
Ryan Premises National Historic Site
22.23 MILES
Explore a restored 19th-century saltfish mercantile complex at this National Historic Site, which consists of a slew of white clapboard buildings. The…
25.41 MILES
Lonely, wind-battered and caked in salt, Salvage is both a fishing village and a photographer's dream, cut through by several well-marked walking trails…
23.72 MILES
A short walking trail extends from this parking area to a cliff where you can see puffins poking their cute heads out of their cute hidey-holes before…
Nearby Eastern Newfoundland attractions
This historic home was rebuilt to celebrate cultural links between Trinity and Dorset, England – major trading partners in the 17th, 18th and 19th…
0.03 MILES
This exhibit displays the sort of general store and counting houses utilized by the fisheries and shipbuilding industries that were foundational to…
0.05 MILES
This former forge is now a museum stuffed with iron tools and dedicated to the blacksmith's trade.
0.06 MILES
A historical site used for fisheries and shipping-related activities. First a seasonal 'fishing room' for drying codfish, it later housed an expanding…
0.08 MILES
This restored merchant's home dates from 1910, and includes exhibits on the small businesses that were vital to Trinity's' economy in the late 19th and…
0.11 MILES
This creaking collection of bric-a-brac displays more than 2000 pieces of historical relics, including North America's second-oldest fire wagon. It's got…
0.75 MILES
At Fort Point (aka Admiral's Point) there's a pretty lighthouse and four cannons, the remains of the British fortification from 1745. There are 10 more…
