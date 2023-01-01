Sealers Interpretation Centre

This small museum began as a memorial to the men who died during the Great Sealing Disaster of 1914, which claimed 250 lives, some via shipwreck, others via exposure after being caught on the ice. The museum examines sealing as a cultural, sustainable tradition practiced by generations, as vital to local culture as hunting was to indigenous peoples. The case made here is unabashedly pro-sealing, so fair warning if you disagree with those sentiments.