Sir William Ford Coaker Heritage Foundation

Port Union promotes itself as the only union-built town in North America. The settlement was created by the Fishermen's Protective Union (FPU), and this small museum, which occupies a former factory, is dedicated to the history of the FPU and its founder, William Coaker. The exhibits – old machines and newspapers – are sort of just laid out, and you must visit via a docent-led tour that can be pretty desultory. That said, this is an important slice of Canadian history.

It's located about 35km east of Trinity on the Bonavista Peninsula.