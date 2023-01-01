Random Passage Site

Back in 2002, the CBC and Ireland's RTÉ made a miniseries out of Bernice Morgan's 1992 novel Random Passage. The show was partially filmed at a pretty cove a little south of Trinity, and the set, a painstakingly recreated 19th-century Newfoundland outport (small fishing village), is open to the public for guided tours. You'll learn a lot about the miniseries and a bit about historical Newfoundland – we'd appreciate more of the latter than the former, but this is still a good detour.

There's a 'tea shop' above the faux village that's really more of a gift shop. Note that the last tour of the day departs at 4:30pm. Expect to spend around an hour here.