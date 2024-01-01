Dartmouth Heritage Museum

Nova Scotia

An eclectic collection of local artifacts is displayed at this museum in Evergreen House, the former home of folklorist Helen Creighton, who traversed the province in the early 20th century recording stories and songs. Tickets include same-day admission to the 1786 Quaker House.

Nearby Nova Scotia attractions

