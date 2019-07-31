The fortunes of the province that became Nova Scotia are inextricably bound up with this mighty fortress, built by the French but battled over countless…
Cape Breton Island
Rugged, wooded and genuinely wild, the northwestern region of Nova Scotia almost feels like a province apart. Famous for its circuitous coastal road, the 297km-long Cabot Trail, which dips and dives round the edge of Cape Breton Highlands National Park, it's a dream destination for road-trippers, and figures pretty high on everyone's must-see list – so expect traffic jams aplenty in summer. The best time to visit is in fall, when the area's roads are quieter and the forests light up with color.
Beyond the borders of the national park, Cape Breton has a rich Celtic and Acadian heritage, so you'll almost certainly hear live music wafting out from many pubs and bars, especially during the Celtic Colours festival in October. Also well worth visiting is the historic fort at Louisbourg, arguably the most evocative fort in all of Nova Scotia.
Fortress of Louisbourg National Historic Site
The fortunes of the province that became Nova Scotia are inextricably bound up with this mighty fortress, built by the French but battled over countless…
Alexander Graham Bell National Historic Site
Telecommunications pioneer and inventor Alexander Graham Bell fell in love with Bras d'Or during a family holiday – apparently the hilly scenery reminded…
Glenora Inn & Distillery
The first distillery in North America (and the only one in Canada) to make single-malt whisky, this renowned producer claims to take its secrets straight…
Cape Breton Miners' Museum
Coal mining played a central role in the development of this part of Nova Scotia, so you shouldn't pass up the chance to venture into a disused mine in…
Les Trois Pignons
This excellent museum explains how rug hooking went from home-based activity to international business. Artifacts illustrate early life and artisanship in…
Celtic Music Interpretive Centre
This well-run center is one of the region's best places to experience Celtic music. The main exhibit room explores the origins and styles of the local…
Membertou Heritage Park
This First Nations reserve has an interesting visitor center where you can learn about Mi'kmaw culture, and workshops (from $25) where you can try your…
Cabots Landing Provincial Park
Stop in this wonderful provincial park, 10km north of the Cabot Trail en route to Bay St Lawrence, to enjoy Aspy Bay and its spectacular beach.
Highland Village Museum
Perched on a hilltop overlooking the Bras d'Or Lake, this living-history museum explores the region's Gaelic heritage. Costumed Scots demonstrate the day…
