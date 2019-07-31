Getty Images/All Canada Photos

Cape Breton Island

Rugged, wooded and genuinely wild, the northwestern region of Nova Scotia almost feels like a province apart. Famous for its circuitous coastal road, the 297km-long Cabot Trail, which dips and dives round the edge of Cape Breton Highlands National Park, it's a dream destination for road-trippers, and figures pretty high on everyone's must-see list – so expect traffic jams aplenty in summer. The best time to visit is in fall, when the area's roads are quieter and the forests light up with color.

Beyond the borders of the national park, Cape Breton has a rich Celtic and Acadian heritage, so you'll almost certainly hear live music wafting out from many pubs and bars, especially during the Celtic Colours festival in October. Also well worth visiting is the historic fort at Louisbourg, arguably the most evocative fort in all of Nova Scotia.

  • G

    Glenora Inn & Distillery

    The first distillery in North America (and the only one in Canada) to make single-malt whisky, this renowned producer claims to take its secrets straight…

  • C

    Cape Breton Miners' Museum

    Coal mining played a central role in the development of this part of Nova Scotia, so you shouldn't pass up the chance to venture into a disused mine in…

  • L

    Les Trois Pignons

    This excellent museum explains how rug hooking went from home-based activity to international business. Artifacts illustrate early life and artisanship in…

  • C

    Celtic Music Interpretive Centre

    This well-run center is one of the region's best places to experience Celtic music. The main exhibit room explores the origins and styles of the local…

  • M

    Membertou Heritage Park

    This First Nations reserve has an interesting visitor center where you can learn about Mi'kmaw culture, and workshops (from $25) where you can try your…

  • C

    Cabots Landing Provincial Park

    Stop in this wonderful provincial park, 10km north of the Cabot Trail en route to Bay St Lawrence, to enjoy Aspy Bay and its spectacular beach.

  • H

    Highland Village Museum

    Perched on a hilltop overlooking the Bras d'Or Lake, this living-history museum explores the region's Gaelic heritage. Costumed Scots demonstrate the day…

