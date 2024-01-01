Lumberman's Arch

A chunky wooden structure erected here in 1952 to recognize BC's logging industry; the nearby grassy swathe is an ideal spot for picnics.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.9 MILES
One of North America’s largest urban green spaces, Stanley Park is revered for its dramatic forest-and-mountain oceanfront views. But there’s more to this…
25.79 MILES
On a warm summer’s evening, with a 7.5km ascent under your belt and a pint of craft beer on the table in front of you, there are few better places in…
Capilano Suspension Bridge Park
2.87 MILES
As you inch gingerly across one of the world's longest (140m) and highest (70m) pedestrian suspension bridges, swaying gently over roiling Capilano Canyon…
2.3 MILES
Under Vancouver's favorite geodesic dome (OK, it's only one), this ever-popular science showcase has tonnes of hands-on galleries and a cool outdoor park…
1.09 MILES
For a glimpse of what the West End looked like before the apartment blocks, visit this handsome 1893 Queen Anne–style mansion, now a lovingly preserved…
4.35 MILES
This highly popular green-thumbed oasis is a 22-hectare, 255,000-plant idyll that offers a strollable web of pathways weaving through specialized garden…
Vancouver Police Museum & Archives
1.95 MILES
Illuminating Vancouver's crime-and-vice-addled history, this quirky museum has had a recent makeover, uncovering the former coroner's courtroom (spot the…
4.22 MILES
Cresting the hill in Queen Elizabeth Park, this domed conservatory is a delightful rainy-day warm-up. At Vancouver's best-value paid attraction, you'll…
Nearby Vancouver attractions
0.03 MILES
One of Stanley Park's biggest lures for kids, this free-use summer-long attraction is the perfect way to cool down on hot days. Jets and pools keep the…
0.15 MILES
Stanley Park's biggest draw is home to 9000 critters – including sharks, wolf eels and a somewhat shy octopus. There's also a small, walk-through…
0.35 MILES
Brockton Oval's historic cricket pavilion ensures this pocket of Stanley Park will forever feel like an English country village.
0.39 MILES
Built between 1917 and 1980, the 8.8km seawall trail is Vancouver's favorite outdoor hangout. Encircling the whole of Stanley Park, it offers spectacular…
0.43 MILES
This handsome collection of totem poles clustered at Brockton Point is one of Stanley Park's busiest visitor lures. Arrive early or late on summer days to…
0.47 MILES
A 1960 bronze commemorating Sir Frederick Arthur Stanley, the man who gave his name to the park plus the National Hockey League's top trophy, the Stanley…
0.56 MILES
The historic naval station located on Stanley Park's Deadman's Island (actually a peninsula) has a long history as both a First Nations' burial ground and…
0.62 MILES
An old British canon that was installed in Stanley Park to help locals keep time over a century ago, this near-legendary gun is still fired off at…