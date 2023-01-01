A breathtaking movie-screen simulator ride that makes you feel as if you're swooping across the entire country, waggling your legs over grand landscapes and city landmarks from coast to coast. En route, your seat will lurch, your head will be sprayed and you'll likely have a big smile on your face. And once the short ride is over, you'll want to do it all again.

Book your tickets via the company's website for a 15% price reduction. And if you're here during the Christmas season, there's a special festive version of the ride.