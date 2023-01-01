Explore what coastal temperate rainforests are all about by checking out the frog pond, forest boardwalk, native plants and educational workshops at this smashing, bird-packed attraction. New sculptures have been added to the garden in recent years, many by local artists. Pick up a field guide from the front desk to illuminate your self-guided exploration.There's a $1 discount on admission if you arrive car-free.

The on-site Darwin's Cafe serves breakfast and lunch daily along with coffee, espresso, and baked goods.