This popular farmyard attraction includes plenty of hands-on displays, plus a collection of more than 200 birds and domestic farm animals. Your wide-eyed kids can pet some animals, watch the milking demonstrations and feed some squawking, ever-hungry ducks and chickens; don't miss Petunia the pot-bellied pig. The highlight is the daily round-up (3:30pm), when hungry critters streak back into their barn for dinner.

Book ahead for a behind-the-scenes tour where your sprogs can learn what it's like to be a farmer, from grooming to collecting the eggs and preparing the feed. The $28 fee covers one adult and one child.